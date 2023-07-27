CUMBERLAND – Officials are requesting two new crosswalks on busy Diamond Hill Road, one at the Cumberland Public Safety Complex at 1379 Diamond Hill, and one at the Monastery at 1464 Diamond Hill.
Town Council President Mike Kinch presented a resolution last week directing the head of public works, Joe Duarte, to request a traffic study and signalization on Diamond Hill Road at the Monastery.
Kinch explained that the request was a result of the success of the new playground at the community park, saying he was approached by a resident in the area who brings their grandchildren there and asked for a crosswalk with flashing lights.
Officials will send the request to the State Traffic Commission. Kinch mentioned that the state previously denied another request for a crosswalk here because of the curve in the road, but at the time, he said, the playground wasn’t as nice and updated as it is now.
One suggestion is that the crosswalk could be moved further away from the entrance to the park.
Councilor Peter Bradley said a large tree currently at the entrance of the Monastery creates a visibility issue, asking that the issue be looked into.
Chief of Police Matthew Benson said he is also requesting a crosswalk at the safety complex because the parking at the complex has proven inadequate to accommodate all needs, particularly VIN checks and using the community room for training sessions, so they’ve been using the parking lot at the old police station across the street and having people walk across.
The idea for both crosswalks would be to have light systems similar to the one at Davenport’s Family Restaurant on Mendon Road.
Hey, maybe we can save money and use the hideous flashing light signs on Little Pond County Rd. I wonder how much money was wasted on those?
