SMITHFIELD — Crumbl Cookies is working with the Smithfield Building Department on plans to move into the former Chipotle Restaurant location at the Crossing at Smithfield.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said signage is up in the building’s windows marking the location as the new home for the cookie take-out and delivery store touting the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie.”
Also in the same row of stores, in the front spot previously occupied by Panera Bread, a company map shows that a Washington Trust Bank is planned. The map also shows an Orangetheory Fitness location coming to the center of the row of stores occupied by Dave’s Market.
Rossi said he had previously heard that the Crossing at Smithfield, 371 Putnam Pike, was working to add Crumbl to its business park, though he hadn’t heard anything since before Christmas.
“I don’t know what magic worked, but it did,” he said.
Rossi said he and his family have enjoyed Crumbl Cookies at their New Hampshire location, and said his daughters love them. Crumbl is known for its staple chocolate chip cookie and chilled pink sugar cookie, and has a rotation of flavors changing weekly.
“Make sure you have your gallon of milk ready,” Rossi said.
According to its website, Crumbl Cookies has locations in all but three states, including Delaware, Rhode Island and Vermont. Another location is planned in East Greenwich.
Both the Panera and Chipotle spots became vacant when the restaurants moved up the road to the old Benny’s Building at 473 Putnam Pike.
Rossi said Crumbl is in the early stages with the Smithfield Building Department, but excitement for the specialty cookies is already growing.
“It’s cool,” he said.
The former Chipotle location is perfect for Crumbl, which does not need a large space. He said the store has an area big enough for baking, take-out, and electronic kiosks for pre-ordering.
“It gets that busy,” he said.
Rossi could not confirm when the Crumbl Cookie will open in Smithfield, but he said the cookies are definitely worth the wait.
