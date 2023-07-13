CUMBERLAND – Cruz Construction is entering its 75th year in business, with third-generation owners Joe and Dawn Cruz running the company since 1990.
The Maple Street company offers asphalt paving services as well as stamped asphalt, paver stones, retaining walls, concrete, and stair work for big companies and residential homes.
They also offer snow removal and emergency jobs in the winter, but are primarily a seasonal business working during warmer months.
The overall goal of Cruz Construction is to maintain the reputation that was established from the beginning by Joe’s grandfather, Belmiro Cruz, who started the company in 1948.
“When something goes wrong, Joe sticks with maintaining reputation and good name, to be known as a respected company in town,” Dawn said. “Our motto is service, reputation, and experience.”
Joe said he is happy the business has carried on for this long, and they aim to keep it going. Dawn attributes their success to Joe’s work ethic.
“We’ve grown to the size that we are because of his hard work, dedication and the work ethic that his grandfather instilled in him,” she said.
Joe said he had a strong desire to keep the company going.
“It was me taking it over and making it my career,” he said of the recipe for its continued success. “I wanted to keep it going and still do.”
Joe said his favorite part about the business is the satisfaction expressed by customers for the work done.
“It’s about keeping people happy and a lot of people call to say you did a good job,” he said. “And we’ve got a strong team so I actually keep it going because of my employees; I want to keep them employed.”
One of the Cruz’s biggest customers recently reached out to express their gratitude via text message
“Thank you for what you did yesterday. We really appreciate everything you have done and we definitely picked the right company for this project. The crew is awesome,” it stated.
The customer is from a parking lot project at Highland Falls. Other projects the company has worked on are for commercial clients such as Amgen, Amica, and Dunkin, among others.
“We do a lot of residential driveways too,” Joe said. “I’m still doing work from jobs that my grandfather got 50 years ago, a lot of repeat work from some of the same customers.”
“Everybody knows Cruz Construction (in Cumberland),” he added. “We’ve been around so long and aim to please. If there’s something wrong, we’re right back there to fix it. We back our work and keep customers happy, that’s our goal.”
On memorable projects, Dawn named Anchor Subaru and Nissan on Route 146 for its completed look. For Joe, it was his first full-site job at Navigant Credit Union on Front Street in Lincoln.
“That was a job I did from scratch, everything from the foundation to drains to sewer to water. It was the entire project from the ground,” he said.
Joe recalls that the project had to be stopped because there was an unsolved crime in that area and police had to bring dogs to check the site.
“They never found anything, but they kept looking,” he said.
Cruz Construction requires employees to attend regular safety meetings throughout the year. Joe’s brother runs his own branch of Cruz Construction in Nevada, which has 60 employees.
One aspect that makes the business stand out is their offering of heated driveways, and Joe says they get four to six requests for them each year.
Joe and Dawn say they are incredibly grateful to their customers for their business over the years.
“We’re nothing without our customers and I just want to thank them for all the work they’ve given us,” Joe said. “And hopefully we can continue to serve them.”
Joe and Dawn are also thankful for their employees, from office staff to those in the field.
