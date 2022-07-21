Filippelli, Lawrence

filippelli

LINCOLN – The culinary arts program at Lincoln High School will be an official Career and Technical Education program starting this school year.

Lincoln has offered culinary classes for many years, but establishing a state-approved CTE pathway means students from out-of-district can sign up for the program.

