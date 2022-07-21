LINCOLN – The culinary arts program at Lincoln High School will be an official Career and Technical Education program starting this school year.
Lincoln has offered culinary classes for many years, but establishing a state-approved CTE pathway means students from out-of-district can sign up for the program.
Culinary arts is the fifth CTE pathway at LHS, along with law, journalism, business, and design/engineering.
Supt. Larry Filippelli said Lincoln applied for Rhode Island Department of Education approval roughly a year ago. School leaders had to testify before RIDE, arguing the reasons why the LHS program is substantially different from the culinary program at the William M. Davies Career and Technical High School, also in Lincoln.
The state approved the program at LHS after the CTE Board of Trustees concluded that the program is “dissimilar” from the Davies culinary program structurally “due to the schedule/structure of the state CTE school versus a comprehensive high school, credentials and emphasis on entrepreneurship.”
Filippelli told The Breeze that entrepreneurship is one of the main focuses of Lincoln’s program.
“Yes, they’re getting culinary experience – but also a deep knowledge of entrepreneurship and how to utilize that culinary experience in the actual food service industry,” he said.
With RIDE approval, Filippelli said they can begin building out the program physically and by the numbers.
“It’s our number one most popular CTE program that we have, with the most students enrolled and the most interested in enrolling,” he added, noting that they’ll be making some physical changes to the culinary arts space to accommodate the courses.
They’re going to take down a wall in order to expand the culinary classroom this year, he said.
Rhode Island CTE courses consist of three or more courses, which help students earn industry credentials and prepare them for the workforce.
Filippelli said the culinary CTE program will partner with Lincoln’s new Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Incubator program, which encourages entrepreneurship among minority students.
