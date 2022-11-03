LINCOLN – Town administrator candidate John Cullen said the federal government issued $6.6 million to “help Lincoln recover degree from the suffering we have experience over the past two years.”
The money, he said, was to be spent over the calendar years of 2022 and 2023, following federal guidance.
“Each community was to devise a plan with taxpayer/citizen input on the spending,” he said, “To-date the current town administrator has shown no leadership in developing a plan with citizen input; while Cumberland hired an expert to assist in developing a plan that would address public safety, public health, community outreach, infrastructure and economic development.”
On the campaign trail, Cullen said Lincoln small business and residents have asked: “Where is the outreach from town leadership to give assistance to small businesses that have and are still suffering from the effects of pandemic?”
“The current tax rate for Lincoln businesses is $24.68 per thousand while the adjusted rate for residential taxpayers is $10.69 per thousand. The business taxpayer who also lives in Lincoln is paying 130 percent more than the residential taxpayer. Recently, 13 Lincoln business taxpayers appealed their taxes and all were denied,” he said in a recent news release.
Cullen added that he promised to “fight for justice in the spending of our $6.6 million of ARPA funds and tax justice for our business community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.