LINCOLN – On April 26, the Rhode Island Supreme Court ruled in favor of the town regarding the John Cullen vs. town of Lincoln lawsuit. Court documents suggest the ruling, however, may have been different had the Cullens not “long missed their opportunity to enjoin the action.”
In 2021, Cullen, a Lincoln resident and developer who’s run for many political offices, filed a complaint in Superior Court seeking a declaratory judgment that the town violated the statute governing the award of municipal contracts relating to the construction of the Lincoln High School renovation project.
By the time Cullen had filed the lawsuit, Symmes, Maini & McKee Associates had completed construction at the high school.
The case was decided in Superior Court by summary judgment last year, meaning given the presented facts, the judge determined the outcome of the suit without a trial, ruling in favor of the town.
Cullen then filed an appeal to the R.I. Supreme Court, which also ruled in favor of the town.
In a May 18 Breeze article, Councilor Arthur Russo was quoted saying that the court decision indicated that the town had acted appropriately.
However, court documents stated that if Cullen had filed suit prior to the completion of the high school project, the ruling could have potentially turned out differently.
“Had the Cullens filed suit back in 2016 or 2017 when the town awarded the Stage II and Stage III contracts to SMMA, the Cullens could have attempted to obtain an injunction to cease any construction from beginning (or continuing) and the issue of whether the town violated the Municipal Contracts Act would have presented a live controversy,” stated the ruling.
“However, when the suit comes years after the contracts in question have been executed and fully performed, there is no longer a live controversy for the court to adjudicate…Suits challenging the actions with respect to such projects must be taken in proper time.”
The ruling said “we are satisfied that, should the town violate the Municipal Contracts Act in the future, an aggrieved party could seek appropriate relief after the town awards a construction contract and before the work is completed, thereby potentially establishing a live case and controversy.”
Cullen was too late to file suit, therefore leading the court to declare his claims moot.
The court also examined Cullen’s taxpayer standing, which according to legal documents, “must demonstrate an injury that is distinct from that of the public in general.” The court found that Cullen did not have any personal stake in the matter and did not sustain personalized injury.
When Cullen asked the court to overlook taxpayer standing requirements for the substantial public interest exception, the court declined, saying the project was not of substantial public interest.
