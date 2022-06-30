LINCOLN – John J. Cullen has announced his candidacy for Lincoln town administrator.
“I have a long history of fighting for you, the taxpayers, and wanting you to have a stronger voice in our town’s decisions,” he said in a statement. “I will focus on charter changes that will give you the right to vote on your town budget at an all-day referendum as the town of Glocester does. The present system of barely a hundred voters passing $90 million dollar-plus budgets is an annual scandal.”
Cullen said he would advocate for eight-year term limits “to break the current cycle of the status quo, especially when we have elected officials often running unchallenged and being in office close to 20 years.”
He filed a lawsuit with the R.I. Supreme Court to “find out why our town officials gave a $4.25 million no bid contract to SMMA relating to the LHS renovation fiasco,” he said.
He promised to investigate “why our general government costs are $6.8 million while our mother town Smithfield, with the same population, is $3.8 million” and “why our education operating costs are $60 million while Smithfield’s is $41 million.”
Cullen also promised to continue to fight for a better casino deal, bringing in more gaming revenue.
“I am calling this administrator campaign the Socrates Campaign because I will be asking the all-important questions to get answers on how your tax dollars are spent,” said Cullen. “I ask for your support so I can serve you. We can do better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.