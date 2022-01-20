CUMBERLAND – High but declining absentee rates in local schools have officials wondering whether students are being hurt too much and if a return to virtual learning might be in the near future.
Supt. Philip Thornton told the School Committee at its Jan. 13 meeting that on Jan. 3, there were 80 faculty members across the district who were absent, while Jan. 4 totaled 93, Jan. 5 saw a high mark of 115, and Jan. 6, 107.
Thornton said most towns moved to virtual learning during a snowstorm on Jan. 7, but Cumberland school leaders felt as though teachers and students needed time to rejuvenate, which is why they received a snow day.
On Jan. 10, there were 105 faculty members absent, Jan. 11 saw 94, Jan. 12 had 81, and Jan. 13 totaled 77.
“The numbers are trending down, so I’m hoping that trend continues,” Thornton said. “But are we out of the woods yet? No.”
For the rates of student absenteeism, Thornton provided committee members with the highest and lowest number of students absent from each school.
• By last Thursday, Ashton School’s highest number of absences had dropped from 63 students to 26 students.
• B.F. Norton reached a high of 98 but by last Thursday came down to 56.
• Community School reached 101 and dropped to 65.
• North Cumberland Middle School reached 95 and had dropped to 54.
• McCourt Middle School reached 104 and by last Thursday it was 92.
• Cumberland High School’s highest number of student absences, 321, dropped to 227 by Jan. 13.
“Long story short, we still obviously have a challenge in our state, and R.I. had the highest COVID-19 positivity of any state in the country as of Jan. 13,” Thornton said. “We are concerned about that, but I am walking the schools a lot, we are open and students are learning.”
Thornton acknowledged that there have been arguments on whether or not the schools should move to virtual learning. “To me, I just can’t support the idea personally,” Thornton said. “Seeing what kids would lose being at home, it’s just not the same thing.”
Committee member Denis Collins said he commends Thornton for keeping the schools open but questioned how staffing shortages are playing out. He asked if schools have had to use administrators or department heads to cover classes or other positions.
Thornton said that yes, they have had to use teachers to cover multiple classrooms and have administrators cover positions.
“It’s only January. We have several months to go before the end of the year, and there are several questions about how long we sustain teachers who are very susceptible to burnout,” Collins said. “They are feeling it, and I think teacher burnout could be contributing to the staffing crisis.”
Collins also asked how the substitute teacher pool was looking and if there had been a struggle finding substitutes.
Director of Human Resources Katherine Duncanson said they are continuing to hire substitute teachers, but the problem they have consistently been seeing is that not every substitute teacher is available every day.
“There are gaps and this is really bad. We’re running about a 40 percent fill rate for substitutes; I acknowledge how bad that is,” Duncanson said. “We are doing better still, however, than my counterparts in other districts. I have had conversations with them, and they are shocked we have been able to fill as many as we have.”
Duncanson said the 40 percent fill rate means that 40 percent of classrooms that do not have teachers have substitute teachers, and the remaining 60 percent of classes that are in need of having a substitute are being filled by other administrators around the school. She said that some classes, such as a study hall where teachers are not needed, are also going without a substitute.
Duncanson said Cumberland does have many long-term substitute teachers that have been taking up the classes that need them, but that she is hoping to get them back into the regular rotation soon.
Committee Member Amy Rogalski echoed Collins, saying she is worried about the teachers and students.
“We all know that school is the place for students to be. The best way that they learn is being in the classroom and having teachers around them,” Rogalksi said. “My concern, however, is that we are lacking a lot of students being in the classroom right now and while we see that trending down, I am worried about these students getting lost in the crowd.”
Rogalski said she has heard from some students that when they were absent for extended periods of time due to COVID-19, some of their teachers provided them with work each day, but other teachers have told these students that they would catch up when they returned to school.
“I do wonder if students are being harmed by the schools staying open because we cannot offer virtual options to everyone, thus not reaching all of the students who are out,” Rogalski said. “How much is it affecting not only the students but the teachers and their ability to teach?”
Rogalski said she has also been hearing from students that teachers are standing in hallways making sure classes are being filled, that classes are being pooled together, and that teachers are not getting planning periods or having any down time.
“I am just wondering if it is possible we are getting the best of our teachers, and I cannot see how we possibly are,” Rogalski said.
She said she knows there is no easy solution but wanted to make sure teachers are being paid attention to for the benefit of them and their students.
Collins asked if the school district is prepared to move to virtual learning if there is a mass outbreak of COVID-19.
Thornton said that to pivot to virtual learning, there is a plan in place and while it would not be seamless, they would implement it if necessary. He said that when the number of faculty absences reached the high of 115, he was on the verge of closing the schools and moving to virtual learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.