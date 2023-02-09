CUMBERLAND – The state, as part of its ongoing effort to reduce its portfolio of tiny bridges across the state, has agreed to repave Sneech Pond Road and replace the Sneech Pond Road Bridge if the town takes ownership of the bridge going forward.
The Town Council approved a resolution on Jan. 18 authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter a construction, maintenance and ownership agreement for the bridge, which is really more a pair of culvert pipes, once the state completes improvements.
Public Works Director Joe Duarte said that with the arrival of the Nate Whipple Highway, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation really doesn’t have a need for the road, and it’s more of a nuisance that RIDOT is more than glad to get rid of.
Duarte said he hasn’t seen a full restoration plan, but once all improvements are made, the bridge will be handed over to the town and it will become the town’s responsibility to maintain going forward.
Council President Mike Kinch asked Duarte if he saw any downside to the agreement, and Duarte said no. The agreement by RIDOT to restore the bridge and roadway was the key, he said, and all the town is really doing is adding more mileage to its inventory.
The only downside, said Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore, is that the town will now own it and it will require maintenance.
Kinch asked about the life expectancy of the culvert pipes, and Duarte said a full restoration of piping could mean the town is looking at “40 years problem-free.”
