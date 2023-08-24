CUMBERLAND – Frank Stowik says he couldn’t believe it when he walked toward the back of his family’s 18-acre property at 161 Hines Road and saw the level of damage to trees there.
Stowik’s wife had told him that it sounded like a freight train was coming through as she was getting out of the shower, but he hadn’t heard anything about tornadoes in Cumberland.
“It was definitely a tornado,” he said of the storm that blew through the property near the state line with North Attleboro and Attleboro, though Cumberland wasn’t initially mentioned as being impacted by the storms. Just north on Hunts Bridge Road in North Attleboro, Stowik said he observed extensive damage done by the same tornado last Friday.
Stowik, the town’s former highway superintendent, said he filed a report on the damage with the Cumberland Police Department and was waiting for insurance representatives this week to come to assess the damage.
Stowik estimates that the tornado ripped through about a half-mile of trees, including a 200-year-old sycamore, and also damaged his portable greenhouse. The tops of trees were shorn off, and numerous trees in the tornado’s path were uprooted entirely.
The Stowik homestead was the only one to sustain damage in the immediate area, with the neighboring horse farm seeing no trees downed, he said.
There were scattered reports of other potential microbursts or mini tornadoes in town, including on Dexter Street.
Radar confirmed that multiple tornadoes wound their way through northern Rhode Island last Friday morning, causing damage along the way. The National Weather Service in Boston said one tornado was the strongest the state has seen in decades. It was an EF-2, with winds at 115 mph in Scituate, the most powerful since an F-2 tornado on Aug. 7, 1986.
That storm hit Scituate then traveled to Johnston and North Providence. An EF-1 tornado, likely the one that hit Stowik’s property, hit parts of Massachusetts, including North Attleboro and Mansfield, and there were also lesser tornadoes in other parts of the Bay State.
