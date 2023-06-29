Millie and Charlie
Millie Campbell poses with her dog Charlie.

CUMBERLAND – Millie Campbell went through a recent health scare with her dog Charlie that almost led to her surrendering him. Charlie is 11 years old and suddenly began urinating everywhere and was barking incessantly. He was also very lethargic and was drinking excessive amounts of water.

So Campbell took him to the Cumberland Animal Hospital where she found out that Charlie had lost 5 pounds in a month and had glucose in his urine. Sure enough, Charlie was diagnosed with diabetes and Millie would have to get trained on how to give him insulin through syringes.

