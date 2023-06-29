CUMBERLAND – Millie Campbell went through a recent health scare with her dog Charlie that almost led to her surrendering him. Charlie is 11 years old and suddenly began urinating everywhere and was barking incessantly. He was also very lethargic and was drinking excessive amounts of water.
So Campbell took him to the Cumberland Animal Hospital where she found out that Charlie had lost 5 pounds in a month and had glucose in his urine. Sure enough, Charlie was diagnosed with diabetes and Millie would have to get trained on how to give him insulin through syringes.
What worried Campbell, however, was the cost of Charlie’s visit and treatment – she had to borrow money from a friend to cover the visit but wouldn’t be able to afford the $1,000 that it would cost to train her on how to give insulin to Charlie and for the blood work needed to monitor his progress.
But Cumberland Animal Hospital didn’t charge Campbell for the training appointment and blood work, and they also provided her with a box of syringes and helped her find a cheaper generic brand of the insulin that costs her only $24 instead of $200.
“All I had to buy was the insulin, and they went out of their way to call several different pharmacies to get a cheaper generic brand of the insulin,” Campbell said. “I’m just blown away,”
While Charlie still has some urination problems, he is doing better since starting the insulin and is not as lethargic as he was. Campbell is grateful to the animal hospital for helping her out and ensuring Charlie gets the treatment he needs.
“I always recommend them anyway, but with this experience, I recommend them even more,” Campbell said. “It was very good of them to help me and Charlie out. I would have been heartbroken to have to give up Charlie; it was a big burden lifted from me.”
Campbell is in awe of the kindness and compassion that the animal hospital showed her during her time of need. “Just thought that people should be aware that there is still compassion in this world,” she said.
Dr. Kevin Weed from Cumberland Animal Hospital clarified that while the hospital can’t provide everything free of charge to clients in need, they go out of their way to help clients with their pets when they can. “We strive to do everything we can do to help everyone treat their pets,” he said.
“The vet field overall is going through a shortage and all staff is at capacity but we go out of our way to help clients in any way that we can.”
