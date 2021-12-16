CUMBERLAND – Town Councilor Tim Magill, of District 2, says he’s happy to announce in collaboration with Water Supt. Bill Descoteaux that the town of Cumberland will be offering private well water testing to town residents beginning in January.
“It was important to me to find a way to work with the Cumberland Water Department to create a streamlined system that removes some of the barriers for residents with private wells to get their water tested,” said Magill in a release.
Instructions will be provided with the sample kits, and instructions can also be found on the Water Department’s page of the town website. The Water Department will transport samples to a lab for testing and the cost, to be paid by the resident, is $85, which covers the standard administrative and technical fees.
The town will be offering this service during the last week of each month. Customers will be able to pick up sample kits Monday through Friday, anytime between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Water Department Administrative Office on Nate Whipple Highway. Samples should be returned to the Water Department on either the last Tuesday (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or Wednesday (7 a.m. to noon) of the month.
“We’re glad to be able to offer this service and increase accessibility for our residents,” said Descoteaux.
