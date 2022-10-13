CUMBERLAND – If all goes according to plan, the Ruth E. Carpenter Memorial Garden behind the Cumberland Library at the Monastery will soon be one of the best places in town for taking photos.
On Sept. 21, the Town Council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter to sign an agreement with Beta Group of Lincoln, which does a lot of work with the town on various projects, for professional landscape architectural services at the garden for up to $7,050.
Mutter shared with the council his desire to do a better job of maintaining the town’s public gardens, including bringing this one “back to its former glory.”
The mayor, like many people in town, has said there was one point when he didn’t know the history of the garden and that it was a public facility and the responsibility of the town to maintain.
John Tew told the council that his maternal grandmother, Ruth Carpenter, a descendant of those who came on the Mayflower, was a resident at 551 High St. for most of her adult life and known for her many gardens. The garden behind the Monastery was created in her memory by the Cumberland Garden Club, and he hoped the council would approve the resolution meant to start the process of restoring it.
Carpenter, a founding member of the Garden Club more than eight decades ago, originally lived in a home build in 1767, said Tew, which was lived in by the Miller and Carpenter family. Peter Miller built the home, and it was lived in by seven generations of Carpenters and Millers.
When Tew’s grandfather, Everett, died in 1962, the property became too difficult for Ruth to take care of, and she moved to an apartment near where the Computer Store is now on Diamond Hill Road, he said, and continued to work on her gardens.
Carpenter’s flowers were famous locally, appearing on local parade floats and in newspaper photos, said Tew, and she won several awards over the years. When her garden was damaged in the Hurricane of 1938, she worked hard to bring it back.
After Carpenter died in 1979, the club established the Ruth E. Carpenter Memorial Garden behind the library in her honor. Dot Corry tended the garden until her death in 2019.
Tew said the garden was a natural refuge of sorts, a place where people relaxed, mediated, and took wedding photos, and the family visits it every time they’re in Cumberland. The pandemic and aging of Garden Club members left it in need of restoration, he said, and the goal is to make it again what it was always intended to be, a memorial to his grandmother’s love of Cumberland and of gardening, and a gift of “public respite” and beauty for residents to enjoy.
The Parks and Recreation Commission took no formal vote on the planned work to start the process toward restoring the garden, but supported it, said Tew.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said she noticed the garden being an attraction for photos at prom and graduation time, and it’s nice to see an effort toward renewed vibrancy on town grounds.
(1) comment
Restoring things if natural beautiful like this garden dedicated to Mrs. Carpenter is something that instills civic oride.
Cumberland has many areas like this garden that have been neglected over the years. It is great to see Mayor Mutter and the Town Council making an effort to restore these properties.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.