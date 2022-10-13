CUMBERLAND – If all goes according to plan, the Ruth E. Carpenter Memorial Garden behind the Cumberland Library at the Monastery will soon be one of the best places in town for taking photos.

On Sept. 21, the Town Council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter to sign an agreement with Beta Group of Lincoln, which does a lot of work with the town on various projects, for professional landscape architectural services at the garden for up to $7,050.

(1) comment

guest78
guest78

Restoring things if natural beautiful like this garden dedicated to Mrs. Carpenter is something that instills civic oride.

Cumberland has many areas like this garden that have been neglected over the years. It is great to see Mayor Mutter and the Town Council making an effort to restore these properties.

