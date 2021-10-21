CUMBERLAND – A Blessing Box, to be installed at Saint Aidan-Saint Patrick Parish on Diamond Hill Road Oct. 30, will support those in need with donations from the community.
Cumberland resident Cristina Riendeau came up with the idea to have a Blessing Box three years ago after she saw one in Warwick.
“It was inspired by a free food pantry that someone in Warwick had installed so what they do is fill this with items for people who are in need, whether it be food insecurity or homelessness,” Riendeau said. “This has been on my to-do list for three years now and my biggest challenge was trying to figure out how to get it started so I reached out to the girl who does the one in Warwick to find out.”
Riendeau said she found out who she needed to talk to and what rules and regulations she had to follow. After that, her next step was to figure out how to make her vision come to life.
After asking the community through Facebook, Riendeau was pointed toward Alex Rodrigues, an Eagle Scout from Troop 12 Berkeley-Ashton, who was searching for an Eagle Scout project.
“We’ve been in contact since early this year and we’ve been going back and forth with the church and the scout group in regards to what the vision was, where we could place it, and if they would be doing any fundraising, what the ask would be,” Riendeau said. “It’s been in the works for the past few months and he’s a hard worker.”
Due to Rodrigues being a high school student, an Eagle Scout, and working outside of school, there were some delays in getting the box finished, but Riendeau said they came up with a solid plan and now there’s a timeline with Oct. 30 as the final installation date.
Rodrigues said he has been working on the blessing box of and on since April. While he has done a lot of himself, he stated that his fellow scouts, scout leaders, and dad have also helped him out throughout the process. Riendeau helped with the initial planning and setting up the blessing box, Rodrigues added.
“It has been a good experience for me building it so far,” Rodrigues said. “I’ve been able to reach out to the community and do something helpful as a scout.”
“They are the ones who are doing the literal heavy lifting as far as fundraising for the actual building of the box, having a fundraiser to have the box stocked and open as soon as it’s ready,” Riendeau said. “It’s getting a lot of good feedback and support from people so I’m really excited.”
The box will come fully stocked with items for those in need, but it will then need to be replenished by the community. Riendeau plans to have it stocked with non-perishable food, toiletry and hygiene items, baby care items, Band-aids, school supplies, socks, and other warm winter and seasonal items.
A Facebook page, Blessing Box of Cumberland, RI, will send out notifications when the blessing box is running low on supplies letting people know that it can be refilled.
The motto of the blessing box is “take what you need, leave what you can,” and Riendeau said she hopes for it to be taken seriously.
“There are no income requirements, no questions asked, people can just come in and take what they need,” Riendeau said. “I think a lot of towns during COVID especially started doing this, to help people out. There are no appointments needed, it’s open when you need it, it’s not a huge pantry but it’s just enough if people need something.”
While Riendeau does ask for people to donate what they can, she has set certain guidelines when it comes to donating items for the safety of the community using it.
For food donations, Riendeau asks for cans to have pull tabs for those who do not have a can opener, for the food to not be expired, not to leave things that would go bad or explode in the heat or cold.
“If anyone is interested in donating the only thing I would ask is to not leave food items or anything outside of the box because there are a lot of animals and I want to be respectful of the church grounds,” Riendeau said. “I don’t want to have things pile up outside.”
She also asks for people to not leave trash behind and please make sure the door is latched when finished. The blessing box will have resources for mental health agencies, locations for meal sites, help for eviction, homlessness, addiction, and other helpful community resources.
They are also accepting handwritten notes that spread a message of kindness and encouragement.
