Left, Cumberland High senior and number one singles player Yassin Taghzout returns the volley in his match on Tuesday night against Smithfield High. The Clippers lost to Smithfield, 6-1, and Taghzout lost to Smithfield’s Aidan Fair, 6-1, 6-2. Right, Cumberland High second singles player, junior Nathan Otrando, returns the ball over the net on Tuesday against Smithfield. Otrando was the only player who won his match for the Clippers, as he posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
Cumberland High second singles player junior Nathan Otrando returns the ball over the net on Tuesday against Smithfield. Otrando was the only player who won his match for the Clippers, as he posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
Cumberland High’s Dylan Cardoso serves the ball during his number three singles match on Tuesday night at Smithfield High. Cardoso and the Clippers will take on neighboring Mount Saint Charles Academy and Lincoln High next week.
SMITHFIELD – The Cumberland High School boys’ tennis team wanted its revenge against Smithfield High after getting eliminated by the Sentinels in the Division II semifinals last year, but the Clippers came up short in the teams’ season opener on the Sentinels’ courts and suffered a 6-1 loss.
After capturing the D-II championship two seasons ago and reaching last season’s semis, the Clippers, along with the Sentinels and defending D-II champion Mount Saint Charles Academy, have moved to Division I this year. The Clippers last played in D-I in 2016, but after back-to-back 1-13 seasons, they dropped to D-II.
But head coach Brandon Hannaway is confident in his team, and moving up to D-I is “a testament to how hard we’ve worked over the last couple of years, just developing our players once they’ve joined the team,” he said. “D-I presents a new challenge, and now it’s about making adjustments and elevating our level of play.”
They faced a familiar opponent on Tuesday night in the Sentinels, and the match they won was at number two singles, which saw junior Nate Otrando defeat Smithfield senior Alex Leonard, 6-3, 6-4. Otrando, who played second doubles last year, was filling in for sophomore Josh Murray, who is coming up from three doubles, but missed Tuesday’s match with an illness.
The Clippers have eight returning players, and they have all made a jump in the lineup.
“We actually have a fair amount of returners, some with varying degrees of experience,” Hannaway said. “I have seen a lot of improvement from those who had been playing exhibition, but are now playing in the starting lineup. It’s encouraging to see that they’ve made progress over the last year.”
The biggest jump, Hannaway said, was senior Yassin Taghzout, who is now at number one singles, but was part of the number one doubles team last year. He fell to Smithfield senior Aidan Fair, 6-1, 6-2, on Tuesday.
At number three singles is senior Dylan Cardoso, who played at four singles the previous year, and making his high school debut on Tuesday was freshman Ethan Dwyer at number four. He pushed his opponent, senior Lucas Swieard, to three sets. He won the first, 6-3, but lost the other two, 3-6, 4-6.
“What’s nice this year is we have a senior at (number) one doubles Troy Senn, who is partnering up with (senior) Colin Railey, who’s been on varsity for three years,” Hannaway noted. “Troy played hockey for the high school as well. To see him, after having no experience playing tennis, make the jump to being at (number) one doubles shows his athleticism.”
The Clippers have four captains: Taghzout, Cardoso, Railey and senior Shea Leary, who is playing number two doubles.
Hannaway has been at the Clippers’ helm since 2015, and he said he’s been the biggest turnout for players this season. They have 24 players between the varsity and junior varsity.
“I think it’s a good sign for the coming years,” he said.
As for this season, the Clippers will be facing the big guns of two-time defending state champion La Salle Academy and last year’s state runner-up, Barrington.
“I’m excited to see all the teams and the difference in play from D-II,” Hannaway said.
The plan and goal for this season is to get better each day. Hannaway wants his team to learn from each experience in D-I, as well as be aggressive in the top division.
The Clippers’ home opener is next Monday, April 10, at 3:45 p.m. at the Tucker Field courts against Mount Saint Charles. Three days later, they will visit neighboring Lincoln, which went 7-7 in D-I last season, at 11 a.m.
