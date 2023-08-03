CUMBERLAND – For local barista and coffee shop owner Veronica Correia, “It’s All a Blur” is more than just the name of Drake’s tour. Since last week, Correia said her life has completely changed thanks to a viral video of the A-list singer picking up her bra on stage.
Correia, 21, attended Drake’s concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on July 21. She said she had no intention of throwing her bra, something Drake often asks women to do at his shows, but when the “One Dance” singer walked by her, she couldn’t resist.
“I wasn’t planning on doing that. Drake has always been one of my favorite artists, and I was so close to him and the stage, I was just caught up in the excitement of the moment, and was hoping he’d see it,” she told The Breeze. “The reaction was better than I could’ve dreamed.”
Drake noticed the bra as soon as Correia threw it. After seeing the large size of the undergarment, he exclaimed “locate this woman immediately!” to a crowd of about 19,000 fans.
The following day, Correia posted a TikTok of Drake’s reaction to the bra, as well as a video saying she was the one who threw it. The videos quickly went viral, with more than 20 million views between the two posts.
“My friends started sending me all of these tweets and stuff about, you know, what Drake said when he saw the bra, and all of those posts had so many views and likes and comments, and that’s when I kind of realized I was viral,” she said.
Since July 22, Correia said she has gained about 89,000 Instagram followers and received thousands of direct messages.
One of those messages was from Playboy asking Correia to become a paid content creator for their online, subscribers-only platform.
With a passion for photography, modeling and promoting body positivity, Correia said she was ecstatic to receive the message, and agreed to work with the company.
“I’m a mom, I’m two years postpartum, and now I’m modeling with Playboy,” said Correia. “It’s really important that I took the opportunity to not only get my name and business out there, but to share a positive message that all bodies, especially postpartum bodies, are beautiful.”
The publicity from Playboy, the viral video, and stories from news outlets such The New York Post and TMZ garnered the attention of Drake himself, who also reached out to Correia on Instagram.
“He reacted to one of my Instagram stories, and I couldn’t believe it was really him. It took like a whole day for me to respond because I was just in shock,” Correia said.
In their messages, Correia thanked the Canadian rapper for an amazing experience, asked him for advice and told him about her coffee shop, Cafe La La.
The cafe named after Correia’s 2-year-old daughter Angelina, is located at 1152 Mendon Road in Cumberland, and has been open for about six weeks.
Correia sells specialty coffees, pastries, and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. She has a drink called the “Drizzy Drake Cake,” which she said she was inspired to make after Drake messaged her that his ideal coffee is sweet and iced.
The “Drizzy Drake Cake” is a cake batter-flavored coffee with chocolate, whipped cream and an Oreo.
“Business has definitely picked up since this happened,” Correia said. “I’ve had the chance to talk to a lot of people, I went on a podcast, and I’m even being interviewed by someone in Portugal about this. I’m really thankful.”
Correia described the whirlwind of attention and opportunities as both fun and overwhelming, saying that the spontaneous decision to throw her bra on stage changed her life.
“Everything has just been so crazy, like this is really, truly a once in a lifetime experience, and I still can’t believe that it happened to me,” she said.
In one of Drake’s messages to Correia, he told her that no matter what, to “keep living your amazing life,” and she said that’s exactly what she plans to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.