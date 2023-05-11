CUMBERLAND – Long pointed to as one of the more challenging budgets in recent memory, Mayor Jeff Mutter’s proposed spending plan for 2023-2024 has come in under the town’s 3 percent tax rate increase, at 2.93 percent.
The overall increase on the levy, or total amount to be collected in taxes, is $2.43 million, or 3.45 percent, under the state’s cap of 4 percent.
Because of Cumberland’s unusual unsynchronized budgeting process, the actual levy and tax rates won’t be settled until next spring, but the budget plan gives a solid idea of where the town is heading over the coming months.
Mutter said he needed right up through the evening hours on Monday leading up to a midnight deadline.
An opening payment on a school bond that’s just shy of $3.2 million was always going to make this budget a challenge, said Mutter, but officials were able to prepare with careful budgetary practices over the past two years. Once additional state housing aid was factored in, the town had $1.3 million remaining in new debt service to address.
The only way the town could get under mandated caps, due to numerous new expenses including contractual obligations, a special election, a revaluation and increased trash costs, among others, was to reduce the school appropriation by $500,000, said the mayor, but the town will use the final $300,000 of a school capital projects fund to offset capital projects inside the schools’ operating budget.
The biggest initiative undertaken in the budget, which now heads to the Town Council, was getting back to pre-COVID staffing levels in the public safety departments, said Mutter.
All the various pieces together meant a big budget, said Mutter, but “it is what it is” after a voter-approved bond to upgrade schools. The state will reimburse the town up to 60 percent on the school upgrades.
Mutter noted in his budget presentation that the town was helped by $10.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and has also been aided by more than $5 million acquired through the efforts of grant writer Lisa Andoscia.
Mutter’s administration is continuing in a new in-depth budget presentation style highlighting many aspects of the community and its overall health. The town last year won the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for its detailed and colorful budget presentation.
The town’s unsynchronized tax cycle places a disproportionate emphasis on first-quarter tax collections, said the mayor, and those have continued to be strong. This year was the first time the collection rate did not include motor vehicle taxes due to the state’s phaseout, and to offset potential volatility, the town in 2021 created a revenue stabilization fund and has so far appropriated just shy of $2.4 million to it, $700,000 of which will go to the town’s new budget.
The Breeze will be reporting more on the budget in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.