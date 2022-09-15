CUMBERLAND – A much larger crowd than just about anyone expected showed up for the long-awaited grand ribbon-cutting reopening of the John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School on Manville Hill Road last Friday, with current and former students and their families coming to see what all the fuss was about.
There were words of praise and cheers aplenty from the crowd gathered outside the front door, but none were bigger than those delivered for Cumberland Hill Principal Debra Malcolm, who raised her fist in triumph after slicing the ribbon with the giant ceremonial scissors and opened the doors to the community to check out their new school for the first time.
It was Malcolm, said School Committee members and fellow staff members, who helped guide the school and hold everyone together through tumultuous moves between facilities and a pandemic.
“All I can say is, we’re blessed,” Malcolm told The Breeze as she held the door open for people to enter.
In many ways, it felt like Christmas morning in the hallways, as students discovered each new upgrade and addition paid for through a $12.3 million price tag as part of the town’s aggressive plan to complete facility improvements from one end of town to the other.
Organizers noted that this was a celebration of the first school building to be renovated as part of a previous town voter-approved bond.
“Everything changed,” said former student Caedyn Allard as she walked through the school.
Former student Sunitha Panchabakesan agreed, saying she loves what was done throughout.
Mayor Jeff Mutter, who introduced the speakers last Friday, said it took a lot of hard work, patience and dedication from many people to see this project to completion, and he’s grateful to have been part of the project from the beginning on the building committee. He recognized Malcolm for her steadfast efforts and the support of former Supt. Bob Mitchell and current Supt. Phil Thornton, who were both in attendance.
Mutter also thanked partner companies Colliers, Torrado, and the general contractors on the project.
Council President Mike Kinch praised school leaders and Mutter, also thanking the school families and staff who were so flexible during construction.
Thornton said work included a new entrance, vestibule, classrooms, offices, furniture, restrooms, common areas and heating, among other improvements, saying a lot of time and effort went into bringing it to completion.
School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman said the future is bright in Cumberland, saying improvement projects such as this will only help with student learning. She said she’s looking forward to the next major project at Garvin in the coming year.
State Sen. Ryan Pearson noted that the groundwork for the project at Cumberland Hill was laid years ago.
“Cumberland is one of the first communities to benefit from the state’s new school construction funding, saving the town millions,” said Pearson, who chaired the state School Housing Aid Task Force. “Cumberland Hill looks amazing and is ready for students with new learning spaces and technology.”
It would have not been possible if Cumberland did not move quickly, he said, thanking education partners such as Councilor Lisa Beaulieu and School Committee member Paul DiModica for their support to get projects on the ballot and win almost 80 percent support.
The General Assembly had previously frozen all state support of school construction. Conditions deteriorated and concern grew over the number of schools across Rhode Island in need of modern, safe upgrades, said Pearson.
A 2013 task force he led “offered a bold, forward-thinking response to those key findings.” The General Assembly took action requiring an assessment of schools across the state, creating the school building authority and offering unprecedented levels of state support to communities to renovate or replace schools across Rhode Island.
“The completion of JJM Cumberland Hill School is a key milestone in the town’s plan to update all Cumberland schools,” he said. “I want to thank all of our teachers, administrators, students and parents who have been so flexible as school buildings are temporarily closed for renovation. It has taken a team effort and the energy of all to reach the finish line on this project.”
State Rep. Mia Ackerman, a 20-year volunteer at the school, said everyone knows that great facilities help support great education, saying this was an unbelievable accomplishment for everyone involved.
Councilor Bob Shaw was also among those who thanked voters for their previous support of a bond allowing school upgrades, realizing the opportunity before them.
