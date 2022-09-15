Big day
Flanked by town and school officials last Friday, Cumberland Hill Elementary School Principal Deb Malcolm raises her hand in triumph after cutting the ribbon to celebrate the school’s grand reopening.

 Breeze photo

by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – A much larger crowd than just about anyone expected showed up for the long-awaited grand ribbon-cutting reopening of the John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School on Manville Hill Road last Friday, with current and former students and their families coming to see what all the fuss was about.

There were words of praise and cheers aplenty from the crowd gathered outside the front door, but none were bigger than those delivered for Cumberland Hill Principal Debra Malcolm, who raised her fist in triumph after slicing the ribbon with the giant ceremonial scissors and opened the doors to the community to check out their new school for the first time.

