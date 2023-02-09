CUMBERLAND – During the recent Town Council deliberations over appointing a new School Committee member, officials began talking about how perhaps this decision should have been up to the voters, said Council President Mike Kinch at a meeting on Feb. 1.
Such a change, aligning the school board seats to the council ones calling for a special election, would require revisions to the town charter, he said,
There are a number of other issues that a charter review commission could also look at, said Kinch, including issues Mayor Jeff Mutter has brought up related to job qualifications and positions being tough to cover.
Mutter responded that he likes the idea of appointing a charter review commission. Another charter item that could be reviewed would be whether the town needs a building committee if funding for a project exceeds $250,000, or as Councilor Peter Bradley has suggested, instituting a sitting building committee to make the process less cumbersome.
There are some other items that may also be outdated within Cumberland’s charter, said the mayor, including some residency requirements and other qualifications. A more thorough investigation could reveal some other provisions that should at least be considered for change, he added.
Leaders discussed timing, settling on getting charter change recommendations ready for the election of 2024 rather than rushing and having a special election this year. Councilor Scott Schmitt said he doesn’t like the idea of having a special vote, saying turnout is almost always very small, and he wouldn’t want a tiny segment of the population deciding which commission recommendations to move forward with.
A charter review commission in 2018 recommended a move to four-year terms for elected officials, a change that was then approved by voters that fall. The commission also recommended limiting the number of terms someone could serve to two, but the council decided against putting that on the ballot.
