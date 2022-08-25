CUMBERLAND – In 2018-2019, the Cumberland Police Department saw 120 applications for open positions. In 2019-2020, that number shrank to 56 applications. In 2020-2021, the total was down to 16 applications, or about an 87 percent decrease from 2019.
The shortage is a nationwide problem, said Chief of Police Matthew Benson, attributed to a number of factors, though he can’t assign a certain value to the nationwide protests that arose after the George Floyd killing or the effects of COVID.
For the second time in as many years, the Cumberland Police Department is scaling back its requirements to be a local police officer, removing a mandate for an associate’s degree or 60 credits from an accredited institution.
Last November, under former Chief John Desmarais, the Town Council approved removing the college requirement for those who have served in the military, but keeping it for non-military members.
Last week, new Chief Benson went before the council, this time asking for approval to remove the college credit requirement completely, meaning they only need a high school diploma or GED.
The council approved the change, but with a two-year sunset provision at the request of Council President Mike Kinch, who previously opposed the change but agreed to the changes with the condition that it be reviewed two years from now to make sure the positives outweigh the negatives.
Benson was clear with the council that eliminating the college requirement is for application only, and doesn’t mean someone will automatically become a police officer if they apply.
“My intention is to tap into potential candidates that would’ve otherwise been ineligible and allow for those who might’ve taken an alternative professional pathway an opportunity to compete for a position,” Benson told The Breeze prior to the Aug. 17 vote. “I believe there could be candidates out there who could be tremendous officers and might not have been eligible based on the current ordinance. I wouldn’t want to disqualify them without having given them an opportunity to even apply.”
Benson said he’s committed to finding the best candidates to serve the town as a police officer, and doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned.
Of the agencies currently recruiting in Rhode Island, about half of them require a high school diploma/GED as their minimum, including the Rhode Island State Police, said Benson, so this allows Cumberland to compete with a comparable eligibility floor.
“Policing is not immune to the staffing difficulties experienced across the country in countless markets, but I do think our profession is at a hiring inflection point,” said Benson. “I’ve spoken to numerous officers around the state who are all reporting incredibly low recruitment numbers.”
In Cumberland, the last recruitment process “netted an extraordinarily low number of applicants, and while we were fortunate with the recruits we hired from that group, we also must be mindful that lower numbers do not always yield the best candidates,” he told The Breeze. “We need to be creative in recruiting and explore untapped resources. I’m obviously a strong advocate for higher education in policing and, while there’s a lot of research out there supporting college credit requirements for officers, it’s not an absolute. If that means the best candidates have a college education, great. If not, then we just uncovered an individual who would’ve been otherwise overlooked, and that’s what I’m trying to explore.”
Maybe there are candidates out there who began working for a parent with a small business, or started their own and intended on taking the business over and now they realize that it’s not for them, he said. Or maybe someone went to a trade school not issuing the requisite credits to qualify for a degree and have decided the trades are not for them. Or maybe there’s an officer from another Rhode Island agency who was hired without college credits as a requirement at their home agency, and they’re looking to move out laterally to another department.
“The potential is limitless,” he said.
Benson told the council he doesn’t want to degrade or lessen the standard for a police officer, but instead open up opportunities for potentially outstanding applicants.
An application does not necessarily mean the person will be hired, Councilor Bob Shaw agreed, and he sees this as maybe even a chance to improve on the quality of the department. The same three people might ultimately be selected, he said, but instead of being three of 16 candidates, they’re three of several dozen, and they still stood out above the rest.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu noted that it was a 3-0 vote for the change at the ordinance subcommittee level, saying there was a robust conversation about the need to still attract quality candidates while maintaining public safety and revisiting the impact of this change at some point. She said they appreciated the chief’s acknowledgement that this is not the ideal solution.
Councilor Peter Bradley was the lone no vote on Kinch’s amendment for a sunset clause and for the change as a whole, explaining that he thinks it should be up to the chief to decide if things are working.
Shaw and others sought and received assurances that Benson will track the impact of the change and be able to give them information two years from now on what sort of difference it has made in hiring. Benson said he’ll be able to break down the hiring by all sorts of categories, including whether someone attended college or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.