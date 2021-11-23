CUMBERLAND – A young person from Cumberland who decides to go into the military straight out of high school and doesn’t go to college will now have a chance to become a police officer in their hometown, thanks to ordinance changes unanimously approved by the Town Council last week.
Chief of Police John Desmarais presented the plan to open up an applicant pool that has dramatically dwindled over the years, as it has elsewhere.
Serving in the military should not bar someone from serving in the town they grew up in, emphasized Desmarais.
The chief said some departments are lowering their standards in an effort to attract more people to the profession, but he doesn’t believe this change is lowering Cumberland’s standards. Instead, he said, the town is giving people who choose to go into the military immediately after high school or a couple years after high school, whether serving two years of active service or four years as a reserve, a chance at a career in law enforcement.
They no longer have to acquire 60 college credits as well, he said, though that’s still a requirement for non-military applicants.
“I believe we should give those people the opportunity to join us,” said Desmarais, adding that there’s an incentive once people come on the police force to go to college.
Councilor Bob Shaw said he’s the prime example of the kind of person police are targeting, saying he went into the Air Force after his junior year and had goals of joining the state police before an injury derailed that idea.
Shaw said he agrees with Desmarais that men and women who enlist at an early age deserve to have an opportunity at a police job when they leave military life, continuing to serve the public. He said he doesn’t really see it as a big ask in opening up the applicant pool, and expects a more diverse range of people to apply.
“I can’t be more supportive,” he said.
Answering concerns from resident Deborah Vine-Smith about the effects of PTSD among potential applicants, Desmarais said each applicant is subjected to a thorough background check, hospital waiver, and this would only be open to those who have been honorably discharged. They also must undergo a two-day psychological program at the University of Rhode Island as part of the screening process, he said.
Vine-Smith had quoted from an article describing PTSD levels among former military service members, as well as another on the “militarization of the police force” and how that’s especially problematic in the wake of protests in Ferguson, Missouri and elsewhere, prompting Councilor Lisa Beaulieu to say she took exception to the comments.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said he thanks anyone who serves today or served in the past. If they are suffering from any real trauma, he said it’s a tragedy that their government doesn’t put those needs in front of many other needs.
He said one can probably find something wrong in just about anything, but he appreciates the work of the CPD over the years.
Kinch, a volunteer with Operation Stand Down, an organization that works with military veterans in need, said opening up the applicant pool to veterans is a great idea, particularly in saying thank-you to those who have served the country.
Desmarais told council members there is currently one vacant position in the Police Department but he expects a couple more to open up.
