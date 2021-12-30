CUMBERLAND – A grant-funded analysis of the abandoned old post office next to Cumberland Town Hall will determine what is needed for its adaptive reuse as a future community center.
The Cumberland Town Council, at its Dec. 15 meeting, approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter a contract with Northeast Collaborative Architects for a condition assessment of the old post office at 16 Mill St. in an amount not to exceed $10,000.
Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King said the hope is to convert the abandoned building into a community outreach and paramedicine center, with goals of helping to promote a healthier community.
King worked with Town Planner Glenn Modica on the request for proposals, and submissions were based on qualifications with no pricing attached. The professional services committee evaluated each of five bids, she said, and interviewed the ones with the highest scores. Northeast Collaborative impressed, largely because of its experience with similar projects, she said.
One of the main concerns with the building is its lack of accessibility to the second floor from inside, she said, with a staircase removed when the building was vacated. Northeast Collaborative will be able to provide some guidance about how to deal with that situation, she said, and officials are very optimistic about a resolution.
King said they’re looking forward to getting started with the project, saying there’s a lot of historical and sentimental significance to the property. The goal is to create a place that “really serves the community rather than being an empty building,” she said.
According to a property description in the document, the Valley Falls Company, a major textile manufacturer in Cumberland, originally built this structure for use possibly as a company store. The building was then occupied by the Valley Falls Free Library and post office from the 1890s until about 1920, and in 1921 it was converted to a grocery store on the ground floor and a three-bedroom apartment above by Portuguese immigrants Seraphim Cardanha and Ezequiel Pires. Joaquim and Maria Amaral owned and operated the store from the early 1940s until 1988, but by 1990, the building was abandoned and it’s been vacant since. The town acquired the 2,700-square-foot building for $90,000 in 2007, according to Cumberland’s real estate database.
