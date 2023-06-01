CUMBERLAND – A bond question asking Cumberland voters to approve $52 million in fresh spending for a new B.F. Norton Elementary School and other district improvements will head to the voters on the same day they vote to decide the First Congressional District race on Nov. 7.
At a special meeting last Thursday, May 25, the council and public heard details on the plan, including how financing would work.
Several residents and members of the school staff spoke in support of the bond question, saying it’s time to give Valley Falls and its families the school they deserve.
School Committee member Mark Fiorillo explained how school officials kept running into issues as they tried to plan renovations to B.F. Norton, saying some of the biggest issues related to compliance with accessibility, with no way to make it truly ADA accessible but to “poke a hole in the front of the building” and create an entrance where students in wheelchairs would come in, and then an elevator would lift them to another floor. Grading of the property makes it impossible for wheelchair accessibility, he said.
The school also has a “very real security problem,” said Fiorillo, with no real way to create a vestibule for containment, and the only way to expand the school is to add a floor, which is not a great option.
“What we really need now is a brand new elementary school,” said Fiorillo.
He said all other schools being redone have a “wow factor,” but because of limited space, they haven’t to this point been able to achieve the same thing with B.F. Norton. Really, he said, it comes down to an issue of equity, and this is very personal to him.
“We really need to do what’s right for the kids of the Valley, and that’s what this is really about,” he said.
School officials always knew they didn’t have enough money to do all the work they needed to, said Fiorillo. He and Assistant Supt. Tony DiManna shared about how enrollments have pushed classroom sizes to the maximum, and there is talk at the state level about limiting numbers even further. He said Cumberland will never have this kind of chance again to do a project of this size with this kind of reimbursement.
DiManna explained how enrollment continues to rise ahead of projections, and while that’s a good thing for state housing aid coming back to the district, it also puts pressure on local schools.
Councilor Scott Schmitt said he understands the points for this project, but he just can’t support adding this kind of debt to the town. He proposed a pair of amendments, or “reasonable safeguards,” one to effectively nix the deal if the town doesn’t achieve the expected 54.3 percent reimbursement on this project, and one to ensure that the town-wide vote happens on Nov. 7 and not at a later time when fewer people would go to the polls.
The amendment on the bond date passed easily, but the one on the 54.3 percent hit a snag. Councilor Lisa Beaulieu proposed a 50 percent threshold in case something is off and they don’t quite hit the higher number, but Schmitt decided to stick with 54.3 percent. His motion failed on a 3-3 vote, with Councilor Peter Bradley absent and Council President Mike Kinch and Councilor Bob Shaw voting with Beaulieu.
Beaulieu then made the official motion for 50 percent, and it was a similar 3-3 vote, so Beaulieu then moved to pass the bond question as presented, which passed 4-2, with only Schmitt and Councilor Tim Magill opposed.
Schmitt previously won support for a similar 50 percent reimbursement threshold on the town’s 2018 bond vote.
New borrowing, according to the bond question, is not to exceed $52 million, but other already approved money is also factored in to complete other projects in the district, including new playgrounds and a new roof at Cumberland High School.
Also at the May 25 meeting, the council held a first public hearing on Mayor Jeff Mutter’s proposed budget for 2023-2024. After equalization due to revaluation of all properties in town, the current new tax rate is $11.62 per $1,000 of assessed value, and the proposal calls for that to jump to $11.95. Mutter was clear, however, that they weren’t setting the tax level that night, as Cumberland’s unusual unsynchronized tax year calls for that to be done next spring.
Several residents of Forest Avenue turned out to the May 25 meeting to express displeasure at the idea of a new B.F. Norton School being pushed back into the current green space behind the school. Andrea Henderson said no one talked to them about this plan, and they were given no say on plans that will put a school right up against their properties and eliminate an open field.
Responding to questions about further loss of green space in Valley Falls from Councilor Jim Metivier and others, Mutter announced that the town is exploring various options to address the situation, saying the hope is for a “large area of green space” to be added and a “new hardscape park” to replace what was lost when Currier Park was eliminated across from Town Hall and replaced by Blackstone Valley Prep.
On the topic of the new B.F. Norton, School Business Manager Alex Prignano said this is a wonderful and rare opportunity for the town to pay less than these projects are going to cost.
Responding to Schmitt’s concerns on the “enormous amount of pressure” he sees from this level of debt and its impact on limiting growth in other areas, Mutter said the additional $1.6 million a year in payments will put a strain on the budget and limit the town’s options in other areas, but it would not single-handedly break the bank or exceed the town and state tax caps on its own. He said the town would need to exercise the same kind of discipline that made a way for it to be able to handle this extra debt.
While the expense is increasing, said Mutter, so too is the revenue from increased enrollments, and there’s actually less strain on the budget in 2024 and 2025.
Kinch asked Fiorillo why the issues at B.F. Norton weren’t brought up during school bond discussions in 2018, with B.F. Norton off Broad Street getting a bit of a facelift while everyone else gets new facilities, and Fiorillo said there was “a lot of give and take” based on how much money was available. The Jacobs Report detailed upwards of $200 million in needed upgrades in the district, he said, but B.F. Norton has always had the issue of the limited footprint and “nowhere to go.”
B.F. Norton Principal Sandra Lariviere asked the council to give voters a voice, saying she brought officials on a tour to see what they’re doing within the current limited facility.
Ellen Caruso, a lifelong resident and long-time teacher who lives on Douglas Drive, urged the council to push the plans for the new school forward to voters, saying children in this area deserve a new school.
Reading specialist Jessica Macedo said the school community has been waiting a long time for an improved facility, and with population projections on the rise, there is no way the current footprint of the school can continue to accommodate students in the years to come. She said she also worries about accessibility issues.
