CUMBERLAND – A change in zoning for a portion of the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home property on at 757 Mendon Road paves the way for development of an adjoining crematorium there.
The Town Council on May 17 approved an ordinance changing zoning from R-1 single-family residential to C-1 limited commercial allowing the expanded use.
The applicant will be exempt from requirements to seek a special use permit or dimensional variance from the Zoning Board.
The Planning Board voted on March 30 to recommend favorable action on the rezoning to the council, with four conditions:
• That the use of the property be confined to that of a funeral home by right, including a new crematorium to the rear of the lot;
• That a proposed administrative subdivision create a new 2.42-acre lot fronting on Mendon Road and containing the funeral home, and that the remainder of the rear of the existing lot (3.58 acres) be merged with another one-acre lot to create a new 4.72-acre lot;
• The new Duffy lot may exceed the maximum lot coverage allowed, at 73 percent, well over the 40 percent allowed in a C-1 zone, and a 40-foot buffer between R-1 and C-1 zones will be waived;
• And the plan will be subject to development plan review approval by the Planning Board and include a landscape plan.
The development plan review for the 40-foot by 70-foot crematorium is on the agenda for the Planning Board this Thursday, May 25.
Town planners and owners of the funeral home have been going back and forth about whether more trees should be added to the property and whether they should have to be inserted into the interior of the parking lot.
The Planning Board found the proposed ordinance met the goals and purposes of the town’s comprehensive plan, with the property used as a funeral home, a pre-existing non-conforming use, for more than 30 years. Making the change will not alter the character of the neighborhood, and because of the administrative subdivision reducing the size of the J.J. Duffy lot, it will limit any future expansion of the funeral home.
Town Councilor Scott Schmitt, head of the ordinance subcommittee, told the rest of the council that the subcommittee unanimously recommended approval.
Attorney Charles Redihan presented plans, saying the owners already had approval from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and the operation of the crematorium will be subject to pollution rules. He described how the council has plenary power on zoning, noting that the petition had been fully vetted. There are several other commercial uses that front on Mendon Road in the area, and a change of zoning wouldn’t open up the property to any other problematic uses, he said.
Councilor Tim Magill questioned the four stipulations being approved by the council, noting that they would have to go for development plan review by the Planning Board no matter what.
Owner Jeff Bernardo told the council they have a difference of opinion with Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens on whether a development plan review is needed, saying the owners believe that a 25-lot parking expansion in 2019 was based on records showing a lot drawn up as it is today in 1985. Their father didn’t have the funds to finish the lots, he said. Take the plan from 1985 and compare it to the lot that sits today, he said, and they’re actually down by seven parking spots.
Bernado said that Stevens, meanwhile, believed the expansion four years ago should have triggered a development plan review, and that the funeral home owners should now retroactively go before the town for the review to deal with the expansion.
Bernardo explained that if everything had been recorded properly previously, the property would already be C-1 and none of this would be happening. He said they never got the notification that the property had been switched to residential as part of wider changes.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore explained how a major comprehensive plan amendment to zoning maps was made in 1994, and while many people came to Town Hall, the J.J. Duffy owners never alerted the town, and it can’t be said that the town should have changed the lot to commercial.
Ultimately, Magill said he didn’t agree with the stipulations being included, as they weren’t needed, but voted with the 6-0 majority for the change. Councilor Peter Bradley recused himself from the vote.
