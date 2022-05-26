CUMBERLAND – Citing the success of new traffic signals on Mendon Road at Davenport’s Restaurant in enhancing safety for residents, two Town Council members have initiated adding another such signal at the crosswalk outside St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road.
The crosswalk, located at a winding spot in the roadway, has been cited as a safety concern by pedestrians trying to cross from the parking lot to the church for services and other events, leading police to increase traffic details here in recent months.
Town Council President Mike Kinch and Councilor Tim Magill presented a resolution last week directing the director of the Public Works Department to request a traffic study and signalization at 1303 Mendon Road, which is a state road.
The resolution states that the town has received concerns regarding the safety of pedestrians crossing the road here, and states that the council intends to ensure the safety of all pedestrians using state roads.
It further requests appropriate signalization, including rapid rectangular flashing beacon to be installed for the safety of crossing pedestrians.
Magill said he checked in with the owners of Davenport’s to see how they like the traffic signal there at 1070 Mendon Road, and they said they’ve received nothing but good responses from customers. The signal is a great asset for those wanting to cross safely, he said.
Kinch said he and state Rep. Jim McLaughlin first asked the State Traffic Commission about signals in 2019. He noted that several Breeze articles have also highlighted the safety concerns.
McLaughlin and others have also said they would like to see a similar device installed on Broad Street at Town Hall, where there has been an inordinately high number of crashes over the years.
The flashing lights are powered by solar panels and allow pedestrians to turn them on by pushing a button to alert motorists to the presence of the crosswalk.
The council last week passed the resolution unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.