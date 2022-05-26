CUMBERLAND – Suspending the state’s 35-cent gas tax until December would save the owner of a car with a 20-gallon tank about $7 per fill-up, says State Rep. Jim McLaughlin, of House District 57, and though that might not save them from the high cost of everything right now, it would help.
At McLaughlin’s urging, the Cumberland Town Council last week passed a resolution supporting his House bill calling for the moratorium on the gas tax, a move he said would cost the state about $77 million on annual revenue of $178 million.
“I think at this point in time, people are desperate,” he said, adding that people need to get to work and can’t afford to do so. “Our constituents need help.”
Council President Mike Kinch and Councilor Jim Metivier proposed the resolution, Kinch saying that with inflation at 8.5 percent and now added issues such as baby formula shortages, he thinks residents need it. McLaughlin said there’s also a request in to take $5 million in Health and Human Services money to help address the formula shortage. He said the main company producing the formula won’t start doing so for another several weeks, and the “price is probably going to be astronomical.” This would help middle-income and low-income earners, he said, “people who really need help.”
Councilor Scott Schmitt made the motion to approve, Metivier seconded it, and the council voted unanimously in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.