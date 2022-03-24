CUMBERLAND – The Town Council has passed Councilor Tim Magill’s ordinance requiring that town leaders use the clearest language possible when submitting an item for consideration by leaders or residents.
After some earlier concern that the “plain language ordinance” might cover unintended documents, including emails, the council last week passed a revised version.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu, who had been opposed to the changes due in part to questions on whether it’s necessary, was absent from the March 16 meeting. Councilor Bob Shaw, who also questioned the need for it, voted no, but it passed 5-1.
Shaw and Beaulieu had questioned the main inspiration for the change, which was Magill’s contention that many residents were confused by the wording of a ballot question moving the town to four-year elected terms, a change he opposed, but that passed by a narrow margin.
Changes remove “public documents and/or communications” and insert “ordinances, resolutions and ballot questions brought before the Town Council,” removing the “town of Cumberland.” Essentially, it removes ambiguity, focusing language on the tasks of the council in crafting items impacting government operations.
It requires use of common, everyday terms, and mandates that documents be written in a clear and concise manner to promote and ensure transparency.
The revised ordinance also removes a list of guidance for how to make the document more concise. It allows exceptions for the required use of necessary technical or legal terms and language.
Mayor Jeff Mutter, who had previously questioned whether the proposed ordinance would create a big burden on daily functions, thanked the council for the changes that make it clear that this ordinance pertains to documents handled by the council.
“You’re welcome,” responded Council President Mike Kinch.
