CUMBERLAND – A plan to add seven speed humps to slow screaming vehicles along Reservoir Road is on pause after residents in the area slammed the plan, and town officials now seek some additional information before voting on a resolution to allow them.
Those who spoke against the measure at an April 20 Town Council meeting said it’s a step too far, citing concern over slowed traffic times for emergency vehicles and annoyances for residents who have to constantly go over all those speed bumps, among others.
Traffic Officer Stephen Bannister laid out the situation on the open road with the 25 mph speed limit, saying speeding there was mitigated somewhat with previous placement of temporary humps, with both 85th percentile and 99th percentile speeds decreasing, according to a study commissioned after a local man obtained 66 signatures from residents in the area seeking calming of traffic.
Before the temporary humps went in, four drivers were found to be traveling at a rate greater than 80 mph, another 18 between 70 and 79 mph, and 100 between 60 and 69 mph.
After they were installed, no one traveled over 80 mph, 17 drivers traveled at speeds of 70-79 mph, and another 40 traveled between 60 and 69 mph. Overall, 85th percentile speeds were reduced by about 4 mph.
One person caught driving 95 mph was arrested on the spot, according to Bannister.
There is a “very significant speeding issue up there, especially due to the fact that the speed limit is 25,” said Bannister, and temporary speed bumps resulted in a reduction of average speeds and a significant decline in “excessive and egregious” speeding.
Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King said there was a significant community engagement piece, with three public meetings, coordinating with residents, and the largest petition to date with four full pages of resident names.
The recommendation for speed bumps by the Traffic Management Group was unanimous, and came after formal opinions from all three public safety chiefs who had no objections on response times.
Though residents at the committee level mostly expressed support for the humps, the majority at last week’s council meeting opposed them.
Ryan Kelly, of 10 Wysteria Lane, was one of several residents on the street to cite concerns over potential slowed response times and the potential for another major fire on that street to level a house after neighbors watched a house burn to the ground. He said there are 38 no parking signs on the street and just two speed limit signs, and one of those is faded.
Kelly said he has a car that simply can’t go over speed humps. He said he, like others, signed the petition for traffic calming, but was never involved in what he said was a secretive process.
Bannister said these would be the least invasive type of humps, designed not to impact drivers who are going the speed limit.
Mayor Jeff Mutter took issue with suggestions from some residents that there was something secretive about the process that got the town to this point, noting that there were extensive efforts to reach out to residents resulting in strong feedback. The process may not be perfect, he said, but it’s working as intended.
Mutter ended up agreeing with residents that the council should get more information before voting on the addition of the traffic control devices, including on response times for a water truck from Plainville. The mayor said he doesn’t see doing nothing as an option.
Mark Palange, of 96 Burnt Swamp Road, said he believes speed humps will be expensive and interfere with response times, perhaps quadrupling them. He suggested that there will be increased noise from scraping over them, revving, more disputes, more wear and tear on vehicles, and seasonal issues for plowing. They could also present an issue for residents riding their bicycles or a tripping hazard for pedestrians, he said, adding that some studies show that they don’t change driver behavior for the better.
Palange was among those who said a 35 mph zone would be much more appropriate for this area than 25. People often don’t drive per the posted speed limit, but what they perceive to be safe, and this is a flat, open area where 25 mph simply doesn’t register, he said. Palange suggested other responses as previously suggested, including curb bump-outs and rumble strips inside and outside the lanes.
Bannister disputed claims from residents of high costs for speed humps, saying they cost about $300 each, so $2,100 total.
John Skawinski, of 21 Wysteria Lane, also expressed concerns about delayed fire response after neighbors watched a house go up in flames previously. He urged town officials to time a response drill, to test how long it takes to get there with speed humps.
Council President Mike Kinch noted that all public safety chiefs said it wasn’t a concern, but later agreed with Mutter that the vote should be postponed to the May meeting so officials can get the answers to the questions being asked.
George Gettinger, of 5 Evans St., said the impact of speed humps previously was to push more traffic onto other Cumberland roads. He questioned the need to jump from three temporary humps to seven permanent ones, saying that number is “cruel and unusual punishment” for drivers.
Gettinger said he believes too many humps would push property values down. No one in council chambers goes 25 mph on Reservoir Road, he said, and anyone going 30 or 35 mph is not putting anyone in danger. It is a very small minority of people who continually race on the street, he said.
Cheslea Chmura, of 11 Wysteria Lane, who indicated that she signed the petition but then had no input on the outcome of recommendations, said three humps was bad enough, but seven will be “notorious,” particularly with her horse trailer. Chmura said speeding is happening late at night, calling for more of a police presence and for analysis to be done on when people are speeding. Chmura said she and her neighbors watched a home burn to the ground with no water in the area, and don’t want to see that situation worsened.
Russ Klowan, of 15 Reservoir Road and a lifelong resident of the road, said speeding goes on everywhere, but said humps likely won’t correct issues here. He said he told one officer that 25 mph is ridiculous, and the officer told him that he wouldn’t pull him over if he was going under 40. Klowan said he would like to see the town use more portable speed trailers. If more people are ticketed, they’ll think twice about speeding, he said.
Donna Palange, of 76 Burnt Swamp Road, said illegal parking on this street is the real issue that needs to be addressed. She said there are plenty of negative studies about the impacts of speed humps, and they are not the answer.
Palange noted that only 66 signed the petition, but Mutter and others pointed out 66 is a very large percentage of the total residents here.
Mutter said speeding is the town’s “biggest retail complaint” and it’s impossible to run enforcement to needed levels in all areas where it’s happening. No process is perfect, he said, but there was no process at all before the town implemented a traffic management plan and committee.
The mayor acknowledged that it’s not a bad idea to have a delay for a “timed type event” to see the impact of the humps on response times.
Tom Concilio, of 40 Jasons Grant Drive, also spoke of the need for a trial run for the tanker truck.
Some residents urged town officials to move forward with a vote on the speed humps, saying something needs to be done to protect against speeding and loud noise. Reservoir resident Randy Tuomisto said the sound of motorcycles and screeching cars echoes like nowhere else across the reservoir. It’s impossible to be safe here, he said, warning that someone will eventually be killed as drag racing continues largely unabated, and “minor inconveniences” such as speed humps shouldn’t get in the way.
Andrew Hayes, the 1 Hayes Drive resident and self-described “villain who started” this whole thing with his petition, said the situation on Reservoir Road has improved this year, but if the town doesn’t do something, it will surely return again. Every year it seems there is a different group using this area for racing, he said, and he lives right in the middle of it where speed humps would surround him.
Hayes said at one point he saw about 17 cars parked, among them many modified mufflers, and couldn’t get through, which sparked a verbal altercation.
He said the majority of residents here have lived with miserable conditions for a long time. While his preference is for more police presence instead of humps as an imperfect answer, he said, there needs to be a lasting solution.
Residents then asked Mutter whether he’s considered the idea of a traffic camera program, and he responded that he’s not a subscriber to the idea of the school traffic programs that have arisen in Rhode Island. Addressing more follow-up questions, he said officials would consider a targeted camera system here if it generated tickets to address the problem.
Malaina Kelly, of 10 Wysteria Lane, asked about the effectiveness of signs that tell drivers how fast they’re going. Officer Bannister said they are in the process of purchasing more. He said police set the devices to no longer show speeds after 40 or 45 mph because it’s been shown that people try to see what they can get for a top speed if that step isn’t taken.
Kelly said she signed the petition, but isn’t in favor of humps.
Ed Kostka, of 66 Torrey Road, said he was shocked at the opposition to the speed humps and the fact that anyone would want to push this issue down the road. He urged the council to take action that evening to at least do something “to stop the nonsense” and “outrageous noise.” He agreed that someone is going to end up getting killed here, and the town has been lucky to this point, especially with speeds up dramatically during COVID.
Kostka said the 66 signatures represented nearly half of the total residents here, which anyone in local government knows is a huge number and would be considered enormous turnout in an election.
Kostka said the council should make the decision right away. If people are concerned about having to “go over a few speed humps on their way to Phantom Farm,” he said, “that’s life.” He said he’s much more concerned that his wife is going to be hit head-on by another driver coming 85 mph in the other direction.
Kinch assured Kostka and others that the item will only be postponed until the next meeting.
Some residents said the town should at the very least be enforcing rules against parking on the street.
Bannister said police have delivered many parking tickets in addition to the hundreds of speeding tickets they issued. He also noted that the state’s prima facie speed limit is 25 mph for residential neighborhoods, so residents should be going that speed whether there’s a sign there or not.
Councilor Peter Bradley asked whether the town has done an engineered traffic study in the area, and Mutter responded that no, it hasn’t, but he believes there should be resources within the traffic-calming budget for such efforts. He said Bannister has done a great job as traffic enforcement officer.
Councilor Jim Metivier asked about the makeup of the speed humps themselves, and Bannister said they’d be designed to have very minimal impact on a driver, especially one going the speed limit.
Councilor Scott Schmitt suggested that the traffic committee meet again, as he’s not convinced seven humps are needed and this is clearly an issue that’s drawing a lot of interest, but Mutter rebuffed that notion, saying the commission has done its job and it’s now time for the council to make a decision based on its recommendations.
