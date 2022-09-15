CUMBERLAND – Town officials are now considering an initial list of potential projects to use Cumberland’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds on, but Mayor Jeff Mutter noted that the proposals are subject to change.
Mutter presented what he called the “working document” to the Town Council at its Sept. 7 meeting, saying he expects a consultant report on the spending to be in the town’s possession within a month.
Sample spending for the $10.5 million in total ARPA funds to the town is broken down in the categories of public safety, public health, economic development, community outreach, and infrastructure, with community outreach and infrastructure targeted for the greatest investment. Here are the proposals, by category:
• Public safety, total $1.63 million – $130,000 for two years of a domestic violence advocate in the Cumberland Police Department; $500,000 for radio enhancements for police, fire and EMS; $500,000 for school security; and $500,000 for the Fire Department.
• Public health, total $627,500 – $124,300 for mechanical ventilators for Cumberland EMS; $23,200 for point of care lab analyzers for EMS; $120,000 for simulation training equipment in EMS; $60,000 for personal protective equipment replacement in EMS; and $300,000 in AC/ventilation upgrades at Cumberland Public Works.
• Community outreach, total $1.575 million – $625,000 toward the redevelopment of the old post office/store at 16 Mill St. into a new Office of Outreach and Health; $350,000 to the Boys & Girls Club; $50,000 toward eviction diversion initiatives; $50,000 toward food pantry programming; and $500,000 toward new playgrounds.
• Infrastructure, total $4.115 million – $500,000 to the Abbott Street Wastewater Pumping Station replacement; $600,000 toward water projects; $1 million toward new sidewalks; $15,000 toward the high school bridge; $1 million toward new drainage work; and $1 million toward new vehicles.
• Economic development, total $500,000 – For this category, Mutter said there’s still a lot of work to do to determine how the money can and should be spent for small business grants. The mayor said the town wants to help businesses in any way they can, but he wants to be very comfortable with how it’s done and in full transparency. There’s plenty of opportunity in this category for second-guessing or accusations of favoritism, he said, but while there’s a challenge here, it’s not an obstacle the town can’t overcome. He said he wished he had a clearer understanding to present to the council, but didn’t at that point.
Councilor Bob Shaw noted that further investigation on this one would not hold up the more “black and white” spending items, saying town officials don’t have to wait for a full master plan before moving forward in other categories.
Woonsocket resident and town business owner Ted Vecchio, who had previously asked for an update on the ARPA spending, said it was great to hear an update on the plan and that it’s intended to be fair and equitable, with limited added bureaucracy.
Time is ticking for some business owners who are now hanging on in hopes of getting some sort of consideration with the ARPA funds, he said, saying there are some anxious moments for them as they wade through this uncertainty. He urged town officials to “keep pushing and try to get some of this money out on the street.”
