CUMBERLAND – The town has its sidewalk study in hand, say members of the Town Council, but residents shouldn’t expect much construction on the immediate horizon.
District 5 Town Councilor Bob Shaw said there are a host of other costs to consider, and that Cumberland can’t have everything that everyone wants. That’s why it’s important to have the study detailing the greatest needs, not just wants.
Shaw called the study released last month a “generic” one not really designed to plan out the future of the town, but said it will provide a good tool for future discussions. Shaw said he knows as well as anyone how long projects can take, after waiting nine years for a small neighborhood park to come to Cumberland Hill.
Asked in particular about criticism that recommended sidewalks wouldn’t connect to Diamond Hill Park, Shaw said there will be areas that don’t see sidewalks, and that there are needs around aiding children forced to walk to school and increasing walkability in certain business districts.
Council President Mike Kinch agreed, saying he’s happy to have the study showing the possibilities around a more walkable Cumberland, especially in obvious spots around schools or connecting two sections of sidewalk near the Monastery on Diamond Hill Road. Kinch said there are so many places that could use sidewalks and opinions about where they should go, but the town simply can’t afford to put them everywhere. He said he understands that certain people will be disappointed.
The study is “huge to at least start the process,” said Kinch, but he expects plenty of deliberations and public forums to gather community input and go about this effort in the right way.
The Breeze reported two weeks ago on the results of a sidewalk study, or “assessment report,” from Pare Corp. recommending targeted investments in priority areas. The study outlines areas for sidewalk improvements and new installation. Mayor Jeff Mutter has recommended a utility-type arrangement where residents pay assessment fees for the installation of sidewalks.
Speaking of utilities and costs, said Shaw, Cumberland still hasn’t done a comprehensive look at its needs for new water pipes, and he believes most people would agree that those are a higher priority than sidewalks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.