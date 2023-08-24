CUMBERLAND – Longtime Cumberland Recreation Director Amanda Patnaude started her own business offshoot from the department in 2015, saying there was interest at the time from dancers who were part of the town program in doing something more.
They rented a space at the Diamond Hill Ski Lodge until 2020, and at that point moved to their first true studio in Attleboro, Mass.
Cumberland Dance Company is returning to the town where it all started, set to move into a new space within one of the Dean Warehouse buildings at 1 John C. Dean Memorial Blvd., in the former Blackstone Wrestling Club space upstairs from Pet Food Experts and just up the road from the Berkeley Oval and Berkeley Business Center.
“I looked at the space and said we are coming back to Cumberland,” owner and director Patnaude said of the 4,200-square-foot space now receiving its finishing touches leading up to a planned Sept. 11 opening workshop.
Valley Flooring did the dance floor, while Central Falls Glass installed the mirrors.
Dancers eight years ago were interested in competing, and the recreation program wasn’t going to go competitive, said Patnaude, so they started a private company, took three dancers to competition in 2015, and “it was history from there, we haven’t stopped.”
Some of the students in 2015 expressed that they had been made fun of for not going to a real dance school, said Patnaude, and that was part of the motivation in starting a competitive offshoot and her own company.
Their emphasis has always been on everyone having fun and getting them moving, believing that dancing can happen anywhere.
“It doesn’t matter where you dance if you’re dancing,” she maintains.
All of the staff at the Recreation Department came with her to Cumberland Dance Company and still help out with the municipal program on Saturdays, she said, which is a really amazing aspect of the company.
The dance company now has about 75 students, she said, and there is space within the new facility for many more.
Patnaude said she wants to explore making the studio ADA accessible, wanting to teach to all abilities, including wheelchair users. Also a physical therapist assistant, she said she’s seeking grants for a stair lift.
Born and raised in Cumberland and still living here, Patnaude’s grandfather was Ken Milligan, the town’s first motorcycle officer. Her mom is Arlene Nunn, retired clerk with the Cumberland Recreation Department who was once responsible for planning the annual holiday memorial tree display at the Monastery.
The price for one month and one genre, with a full hour guaranteed each week, is $100, with 25 percent discounts for each sibling per month.
Patnaude said her goal has always been to strive to serve the town and the school’s dancers with a safe environment. They have an award-winning competitive team that placed in the top 10 at Worlds this season, they won a $1,000 battle at Nationals last season, but they are so much more than competition, she said, welcoming students first and foremost who just want to dance, from no-commitment classes to opportunities to compete. She welcomes prospective students to come watch a class for free.
Patnaude said she’s living her dream, and happy to have so many dancers and families, people she counts as family, along for the ride.
“I always dreamt of being right where I am,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.