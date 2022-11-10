CUMBERLAND – Incumbent General Assembly Democrats in Cumberland coasted to victory over GOP challengers on Tuesday, with Mia Ackerman, Ryan Pearson, Alex Marszalkowski, Brandon Voas, and Roger Picard all scoring convincing margins and between 55 and 60 percent of the vote total.
Cumberland Democrats celebrated their wins at Angelo’s Palace Pizza on Mendon Road.
Local voters on Tuesday also overwhelmingly passed a measure to shift elections for Town Council to non-partisan affairs going forward, a measure put forward by independent Councilor Jim Metivier and supported by most elected officials. The vote was 7,969 in favor, or 63.7 percent, to 4,539 opposed, or 36.3 percent.
Residents’ vote to allow cannabis sales in town was narrower, with 6,937 people voting yes, or 54.2 percent, and 5,860 voting no, or 45.8 percent.
Most other Rhode Island communities also voted in favor of recreational marijuana sales within their borders, while Smithfield and Scituate were the two area communities to say no.
In House District 57, Voas took 1,735 votes, or 56.8 percent of the vote in Cumberland and Central Falls. Primary loser and incumbent Rep. Jim McLaughlin mounted a write-in-campaign, but it secured only about 370 total votes, or 12.1 percent, significantly less than half of second-place finisher Dennis Huard’s 948 votes, or 31.1 percent.
Voas, who is the cousin of Senate District 19 winner Pearson, told The Breeze he’s “super excited to get to work” in the House of Representatives, particularly in bringing back funding to his district. He said he was happy for the sweep for the Democratic Town Committee and that they could celebrate as a group.
Pearson scored 59.3 percent of the vote over Republican Dionne Marie Larson, or 6,078 votes to 4,144 votes. He said he too is excited to head back to the General Assembly, saying there’s a lot of work to do over what will be an “interesting two years” ahead.
“We’ve got a strong team,” he said.
Two years ago was a “little bit of a lull year” for local Democrats and their performance, he said, but Tuesday’s results were very similar to the ones of 2018 when most local lawmakers had Republican challengers.
Over and over, said Pearson, people have told this group that they’re happy with the job they’re doing, and he and his colleagues are happy to continue working together.
House District 45 incumbent Ackerman had similar numbers against Republican Alex Rando, earning 3,052 votes, or 55.4 percent, to 2,447 votes, or 44.4 percent for Rando.
“It’s an exciting night,” she said, thanking the many people who volunteered and helped lead the cheers for this group.
Ackerman said it was such a pleasure walking the district again and receiving feedback from constituents. She said she too is excited to get back to work.
In House District 52, Rep. Alex Marszalkowski again defeated Republican Christopher Hogan, earning 3,584 votes, or 56.1 percent, to Hogan’s 2,788 votes, or 43.7 percent. Marszalkowski scored five points lower, at 51.1 percent of the vote in 2020, but that was the year independent Daniel Balgini won 6.1 percent of the vote.
Hogan and Rando had consistently campaigned on the need for new faces to change Rhode Island’s direction, pointing out their opponents’ track records of voting with leadership and also highlighting the high costs residents are currently burdened with. Hogan had gone so far as to suggest that electing the same people over and over again is the definition of insanity.
Democrat Picard, of Senate District 20 serving Cumberland and Woonsocket, received 60.3 percent of the vote in defeating Republican Jonathan Resendes.
Former Cumberland Mayor Dan McKee easily crushed Republican rival Ashley Kalus in the race for governor Tuesday, with 57.8 percent of the vote, or 203,915 total, to 39 percent, or 137,677 votes for Kalus.
His running mate for lieutenant governor, Sabina Matos, won 51 percent of the vote against Republican Aaron Guckian and independent Ross McCurdy.
All other Democrats running for statewide seats also won, as did the two Democrats running for Rhode Island’s congressional seats, David Cicilline defeating Republican Allen Waters in District 1, and Seth Magaziner defeating Republican Allan Fung in District 2, a race Fung led in the polls and that had national ramifications.
