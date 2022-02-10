LINCOLN – Bob Anderson, Cumberland’s Public Works director for more than six years, is heading to Lincoln for a job in that town’s Water Department.
Anderson will be working as chief engineer/water superintendent in Lincoln, saying “it seemed like the glove fit” when the town approached him about the job and officials told him they wanted him to help them catch up on capital improvements there. He said this job will help him fill out the last two or three years of his career before he’s ready to retire. While he has his hands in many different projects in Cumberland, this will allow him to focus on just his top area of expertise. Lincoln officials were looking for someone with experience, he said.
Anderson has worked 43 year as an engineer, 35 in water work. He said he did work for Lincoln a long time ago. He said he was undecided about what he wanted to do next, and then Lincoln approached him.
“I thought it was an omen,” he said. “It’s a way to round out my career.”
Anderson will stay in Cumberland through the end of the month, saying he didn’t want anyone to be stuck with drafting budgets or other tasks that he wants to complete before he leaves. “I will complete my mission,” he said.
Lincoln has a quasi-municipal water department that operates independently, he said, meaning he’ll report to the Lincoln Water Commission.
Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter said Anderson had always told him that he was retiring shortly.
“Bob is just a really decent guy and human being,” he said, adding that it’s been fun working with Anderson and he wishes him good luck in his next endeavor.
The DPW is in good hands with Assistant Engineer James N’Tow and others, said Mutter, and those employees will pick up the slack until someone new is hired to replace Anderson.
“We play on,” he said.
