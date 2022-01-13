CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Education Foundation held their annual grant program this year with a “Commitment Not Canceled” campaign for the 2021-2022 school year. The foundation awarded $5,500 in grants to Cumberland schools last spring.
Chairwoman of the Cumberland Education Foundation, Rosemary Reilly-Chammat, said that this year was different from their previous years due to the pandemic. The foundation typically holds a gala in the late fall or early winter where they raise money for the grants.
Reilly-Chammat said that in lieu of the gala, they held a “Commitment Not Canceled” campaign to inform the schools and public that they would not stop raising money for the schools despite the pandemic.
Each school in the district was awarded a grant enabling them to purchase needed supplies. Grants ranged in size from $300 to $1,000.
The schools used the grants on many items for purposes that were specific to the school. Items included sensory classroom materials, fraction tiles, supplies to support math and English language arts, white boards, books for a school-wide reading selection, adventure course equipment to support physical, social and emotional skill development, a SMART TV and related supplies, and support for a book group.
Reilly-Chammat said the foundation was started to create a bridge between the community and Cumberland’s public schools. It serves as a catalyst for the development and promotion of innovative programs in Cumberland’s schools.
“Given the challenges to the school year, we thought it would be so great to have an opportunity where every school could apply for something based on their need,” she said. “There were different items throughout the districts that the schools purchased based on their needs; McCourt spent a lot of time building an adventure course on the ground, so the grants let them purchase the piece they had been wanting to. Other schools were able to purchase white boards for assessments in the classroom.”
Reilly-Chammat said that every Cumberland Education Foundation board member serves as an ambassador to a school. Each board member reached out to their schools and asked what the school wanted and needed, the school applied for their grant, and when the foundation received funds from donors, the board members purchased and delivered the items to them.
“We try to make it as easy as possible,” Reilly-Chammat said. “We kind of went back to our beginnings in a sense; when we first established the foundation and were able to do grants, we let every school apply for up to a thousand dollars.”
Reilly-Chammat said that in subsequent years, the foundation had a more competitive process for the grant. This year, due to the challenges of COVID-19, they decided they wanted to be able to offer a grant to each of the schools and send a message of support to them.
“We thought it was really important to show the schools that we were there, and we were there to serve the school and be their foundation, and we wanted to be an asset to the schools,” she said. “We are not talking about a lot of money, just the fact that this is community driven; it’s corporate sponsors and individuals making donations. It lets us provide these grants to the schools, and because they are driving what we purchase based on their need, this is something that would be of value to them.”
