CUMBERLAND – Resident Jose Rodriguez says he’s all about doing what you love and being of service to others, most notably as a young business owner in his autism-friendly apparel company Tasium.
Rodriguez was honored with a “Hero Among Us” award from the Boston Celtics during their March 26 game against the San Antonio Spurs, which was a dream for the lifelong Celtics fan and sports enthusiast.
He recalls getting a phone call from the Celtics communications manager about attending the game, just one day after giving a Ted Talk at Boston College about building a more inclusive world.
In addition to attending the game, Rodriguez got to tour the corporate office and was brought down to center court for the award, an experience that included meeting retired Celtics great Paul Pierce.
“I went with my brother, cousin, and uncle, as a boys’ night to my first (Celtics) game ever and it was incredible,” he said.
Most of all, Rodriguez enjoyed sharing the experience with his 18-year-old brother Joel, with whom he shares close ties. Joel has autism and Rodriguez has made it his mission to enrich his brother’s life as well as the lives of others with autism by advocating for inclusivity through his apparel line.
“My brother inspired me to create this company,” Rodriguez told The Breeze. “Growing up, I helped him with his daily struggles and would also advocate for school support for him. If you advocate enough, you can know which resources are available.”
Rodriguez and his brother are only a year apart, growing up together playing sports and watching movies, so they naturally bonded together once Tasium (which is a scrambled spelling of the word autism) came to fruition. Rodriguez got the idea for the company while participating in a Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship class when he was a student at The Met.
“During the course, I had to create a business and I wanted it to benefit my brother,” he said. So Rodriguez developed a pamphlet with information on how to best help those with autism in a school environment. But it didn’t end there.
He said he wanted to also focus on fidget toys, which help alleviate stress and anxiety in people with autism. The problem with fidget toys is that they can be easily lost or misplaced.
“I saw a grommet on a banner and then asked if it could be placed on a shirt,” Rodriguez said. When he saw it was possible, he affixed a fidget toy to the end of a shirt with a metal key chain and his idea was born. Rodriguez described it as an organic process, which happened “naturally and pretty quickly”.
He went on to join the NFTE youth entrepreneurship challenge, which he described as a high school version of the reality television show “Shark Tank,” for a chance at $15,000 in startup funds for a business. He joined 20,000 other participants, ending up taking gold.
“By the grace of God, I came out on top. Then I created the trademarks, the website, and then the clothing,” he said. His prize for winning the competition included a full-ride scholarship to attend Babson College, where he will soon be in his third year.
As far as what is next for Tasium, Rodriguez said he is looking to expand the apparel line to include crewneck sweaters, sweatshirts, and matching sweatpants. He said he also wants to explore having apparel without fidget toys, for those without autism who want to support the line and their loved ones.
“We want to have clothing for families and friends to wear with the loved one that needs the fidget toy but their clothes won’t have fidget toys on them,” he said. “It’s mainly so they can match in solidarity, like saying, ‘I stand with you.’”
Rodriguez said he most loves how the product makes those with autism feel connected to others, and even keeps them from being isolated, once their anxiety and stress are in check. Since launching in 2019, the company has helped more than 2,000 people with autism and has donated to autism support organizations.
“We have a product that solves a problem,” Rodriguez said. “I’m a big believer in the saying, ‘what you reap, you will sow.’ When you do something good, people tune in and are intrigued and want to try it out.”
Tasium has been in business for four years and is doing well with sales, mainly because of its overall mission, he added.
“By supporting and telling a friend, it leaves an impact on people, and we are paving the way to impact even more people,” Rodriguez said.
Similarly, Rodriguez said he hopes he was able to impact others with his Ted Talk, which spelled out three simple tips for creating more inclusivity in the world.
“The first tip is to learn more about each other, the second is to practice active listening, and the third is to advocate for someone else,” he said.
