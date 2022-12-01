CUMBERLAND – Prevention Month is over, but fire prevention never rests, say Cumberland Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson and Fire Commissioner Cindy Ouellette.
They say they want to remind Cumberland residents to stay safe from fire this fall.
“There are actions we can take to reduce the chance of a fire in our homes” said Anderson. “First, make sure all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working and less than 10 years old. Working smoke and CO alarms give us valuable minutes to escape a fire.”
Residents should ask themselves how old their alarms are and when the last time they changed the batteries was if they are not sealed alarms. If they need help, they should contact the Fire Department at 401-658-0544.
Developing and practicing a home escape plan is also a part of being safe from fire.
“Make sure you and your family know two ways out of every room, and have a meeting place away from the house, not in the back yard. Firefighters need to see you when they pull up,” said Anderson. Visit www.nfpa.org and type in home escape plans in the search bar for more information.
With colder temperatures arriving, residents are sometimes using additional heat sources to keep warm.
“We need to keep warm, but remember to keep safe when heating your home,” said Ouellette. Have your heating system checked to make sure it’s working properly.”
Other heating tips include:
• Use UL approved space heaters.
• Keep them three feet away from things that can burn, like curtains, clothing, bedding and furniture.
• Plug them directly into a wall socket, not an extension cord or a power strip, and remember that they’re for temporary use. Always turn a space heater off when one leaves a room or go to sleep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.