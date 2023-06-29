CUMBERLAND – The 1950s suspended apparatus floor at the Cumberland Hill Fire Station is cracked, leaking, and has structural issues, forcing the relocation of some apparatus.
Fire Commission Chairperson Tim Hogan and Fire Chief Nick Anderson went before the Town Council last week to request $500,000 in town American Rescue Plan Act funds for a study and the replacement of the floor.
Hogan said department buildings need a lot of work, and it’s expensive. The floor at this station is the most urgent matter facing the department, said Anderson, a “critical piece of infrastructure” with its last repair done 30 years ago.
The work is important for protecting the area and residents, said Anderson, and they expect to present a resolution for consideration at a later date. Structural engineers recommended reducing the station to just one engine, said the chief.
Hogan thanked Mayor Jeff Mutter and officials for keeping the department in mind when setting aside $500,000 toward fire upgrades.
Councilor Tim Magill noted that the project costs would actually exceed $500,000, asking why they didn’t ask for the full amount. Anderson said they were trying to stay within the amount allocated from the ARPA funds for fire service, and the rest of the money would need to come from capital improvement funds.
Councilor Bob Shaw asked if other stations were built with suspended floors, and they said no, this is the only one and others were built on-grade.
Officials discussed the fact that this spending would go through standard procurement procedures and would ultimately come back before the council for a yes or no vote.
