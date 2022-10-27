CUMBERLAND – As required by the town charter, a building committee is being formed to plan and supervise the adaptive reuse of the Amaral Building next to Town Hall at 16 Mill St. as a new community outreach center.
Using a mix of funding sources, including significant grants, the town is converting the former post office and grocery store, which has long been abandoned, into a center that can service all residents, but particularly more vulnerable populations.
Mayor Jeff Mutter and the Town Council are seeking interested individuals to serve on the committee, with preference given to the appointment of people with engineering training, and/or experience in construction management.
Anyone interested in serving on the Amaral Building Committee can submit resumes or letters of interest to the Town Clerk’s Office, 45 Broad St., Cumberland, RI 02864 or email sgiovanelli@cumberlandri.org no later than this Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m.
The Breeze reported last month on the town’s newly acquired $1 million Community Development Block Grant that will help take the restoration of this historic building from concept to reality, part of what’s expected to be a $1.8 million project that also utilizes a portion of the town’s $10.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Cumberland Emergency Medical Services and its community paramedicine program will offer preventative health services to the Cumberland community here, expanding offerings such as inoculations, wellness screenings, blood pressure tests, cholesterol screenings.
Additional services and programs would include affordable housing assistance, food insecurity support, physical activity programming, domestic violence prevention, veterans’ services, job training, and access to high-speed internet/laptops.
The 1890 Amaral Building may have originally served as a company store for the Valley Falls Company, which operated a major textile factory across the street along the Blackstone River in what is now Valley Falls Heritage Park.
During the early 20th century, a portion of the building housed a post office and library. By 1921, Portuguese immigrants Ezequiel Pires and Seraphim Cardanha converted the ground floor to a grocery store and added a three-bedroom apartment above. The firm of Pires & Cardanha split in 1937, and the building was sold to Joaquim and Maria Amaral, who continued to operate the store and live in the apartment above from the early 1940s to 1988.
