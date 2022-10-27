The Amaral Building

The Amaral Building on Mill Street next to Cumberland Town Hall.

CUMBERLAND – As required by the town charter, a building committee is being formed to plan and supervise the adaptive reuse of the Amaral Building next to Town Hall at 16 Mill St. as a new community outreach center.

Using a mix of funding sources, including significant grants, the town is converting the former post office and grocery store, which has long been abandoned, into a center that can service all residents, but particularly more vulnerable populations.

