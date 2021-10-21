CUMBERLAND – For the 10th consecutive year, Adam Slesinger will seek to outlast his tired eyelids and make it to 24 straight hours of playing video games for a great cause.
Slesinger, of Cumberland, is setting fundraising records with his team of supporters. Through Extra Life, he’ll play for 24 hours on Nov. 6 to raise funds for children being treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.
“With the help of my family, friends, the local community, and my online community at Twitch, we’ve been able to raise over $50,000 lifetime for Hasbro, which provides life-saving services to sick and injured kids,” he said.
“They’re awesome at Hasbro,” he added.
Online gaming fundraising has become a sort of way of life for Slesinger, a Bourque Road resident who’s part of a nationwide gaming community that’s rallied around the cause.
Back in 2017, The Breeze shared about Slesinger being joined by his daughter Ava in 24 hours of gaming for a cause. He said it’s hard to believe he’s gone from $15,000 raised to $50,000 raised since then.
Slesinger recalls the early days of $2,000 annual goals and seeking support from a small circle of friends and family. Today, after starting his own gaming company, he’s able to increase his impact due to his online network and community growing so much, allowing him to fundraise all year instead of just one big game day. Back in June, he completed another 24-hour gaming marathon for another cause.
Slesinger said he loves the actual experience of playing online with close friends and coworkers, keeping each other awake with plenty of laughs. He said he’s learned the importance of choosing stimulating games, as flying or driving games are sure to make him nod off.
As he’s gotten older, now 43, Slesinger said he’s choosing healthier snacks for his gaming marathons, including mixed nuts, guacamole, crackers, and making sure to stay hydrated while moving around. He used to do energy drinks, but today he keeps a pot of coffee going.
He and his wife Jessica have two children, Ava and Zach, and Slesinger said they’re all big supporters of the cause.
Now ranked 15th in fundraising for the Children’s Miracle Network for children’s hospital donations, Slesinger said he’s always happy to answer questions and help out others looking for ideas on how to fundraise, including building some applications such as one that tracks funds raised and sends out alerts to generate excitement and hype.
Slesinger said he especially enjoys real-life strategy games such as Starcraft and League of Legends, ones that get you thinking strategically. He said he’s a big fan of first-person shooters, such as classics Quake and Counter-Strike, and loves Diablo 2: Resurrected.
Watch Slesinger play live on Extra Life Nov. 6 by visiting twitch.tv/bread4kids. Show your support by donating at bit.ly/bread4kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.