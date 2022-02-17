CUMBERLAND – At a meeting Tuesday to discuss how to use the town’s $10.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Mayor Jeff Mutter listed some specific projects officials have formulated as they try to stay in line with what town residents want with the money.
Mutter said potential projects include revitalization of the old post office” on Mill Street as a community center, investments in public schools, building business and investment opportunities through the Valley Falls/Lonsdale Economic and Social Equity Development Plan, having a domestic violence advocate in the Cumberland Police Department, sanitary sewer improvements for Ashton Village, replacement of the Abbott Street wastewater pumping station, improving drainage issues around town, building new and maintaining existing sidewalks, upgrading the pedestrian bridge over Mendon Road, and updating the Cumberland Library.
Council President Mike Kinch said he wants to hear from as many members of the community as possible when deciding on how to spend the funds.
“We have a one-time opportunity to do the best we can for our town,” he said.
In mid-August, the town posted a survey asking residents for their top ideas on how the funds should be spent. The survey showed that the community wants the funds to be spent on small business support, infrastructure, social services, and public safety. More specifically, residents want the funds to be spent towards loans and grants for small businesses, permanent outdoor dining, rent relief, mental health services, homelessness prevention, senior services, sidewalks, crosswalks, park and athletic field improvements, domestic violence prevention, public safety stipends, speed bumps and fire prevention investments.
Leaders then took the community responses and developed potential projects.
Town Council Member Robert Shaw said Tuesday that he agrees with everyone who talked about sidewalks and businesses and that he would like to see work be completed on the athletic fields as well.
“That’s a nice list, I’m glad to see sidewalks, glad to see infrastructure,” Shaw said. “I’m happy to hear the bridge is a high priority on the town’s side as well.”
Councilor Scott Schmitt said he would like improvements to be made to Town Hall for the pedestrian bridge that goes from the high school to the athletic fields to be painted and improved, to which Mutter responded that such work can definitely happen.
“When I say improvements to the pedestrian bridge, I mean painting and improving the fencing on the top,” Schmitt said. “I think that would be a wonderful opportunity for people to see Cumberland.”
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said she would like to see sidewalks for people to be able to walk throughout town safely, see improvements to town buildings, and for financial help to go to small businesses.
“We die on the vine if our businesses aren’t here any longer,” Beaulieu said. “It’s really important that we understand what the impact has been, so we know how to help them, and I think some of those funds can really be targeted towards them.”
Kinch asked Mutter if off the top of his head he was able to come up with the top five projects the council and community members wanted to have the ARPA funds used for. Mutter said he believes it was still too soon and that he would have to compile the top projects at a later time when more information is gathered.
Next Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. the council will host another meeting on the ARPA spending.
