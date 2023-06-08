PROVIDENCE – The Cumberland High girls’ outdoor track and field team hasn’t won a state championship since 1989, but last Saturday afternoon at Conley Stadium, the Clippers came awfully close to busing home with the RIIL’s most coveted prize.
Sparked by their meet-opening 4x800 relay team and senior thrower Alyssa Yankee, the Clippers placed second out of 30 schools in the team standings by scoring 58 points, just nine behind the eventual winner, West Warwick.
This was the Clippers’ best finish on the state’s biggest stage since 2002, when they tied for second place with La Salle Academy with 61 points and trailed first-place Westerly by 13.5, and there were plenty of highlights in last Saturday’s chase for the championship.
The relay squad of senior Grace Carr, sophomores Kiley DeFusco and Rose Tuomisto, and freshman Charlie McCue, which shattered the school record in their event at the previous week’s Mount Pleasant Invitational in a time of 9:31.42, gave Cumberland 10 quick points with their impressive effort.
Thanks to a strong opening leg by DeFusco and solid performances by McCue and Tuomisto that gave Carr, the anchor leg, a comfortable lead, the relay team won the state title in a time of 9:42.59 that not only dusted the runner-up team from South Kingstown by 9.08 seconds, but also ended a string of runner-up and third-place finishes in this event.
“It feels great to finally take this event with these girls,” said Carr, who had missed the indoor season with a broken right foot. “We usually take second to a private school, like La Salle, so it’s nice to be a public school (team) winning it.”
As for the school record, “that was definitely cool,” added Carr. “Everyone really came out strong that day, and we definitely carried that momentum with us into this meet.”
Yankee, meanwhile, was the athlete of the meet for the Clippers, as she captured the fourth state title of her outstanding event, but did so in the discus, as she aired out a school-record throw of 127 feet, one inch that topped the second-place thrower, Bay View Academy senior Suraily Sam, by four feet, seven inches.
Yankee, who had won her other three championships in the shot put, was forced to settle for second place, as her 38-foot-9 throw was 3 3/4 inches off the winning mark delivered by Sam.
“I woke up that morning not thinking I’d do as well as I did, especially in the shot,” admitted Yankee, “but in the discus, I just knew I really had to pull through and put all my effort out there. It was a good day in the end, and I’m proud of myself.”
“Obviously, the shot put wasn’t what we wanted to see, but to her credit, on a cold day like (today), she normally doesn’t find any throw connecting at all,” added throws coach Ricky Goodreau. “It’s really impressive that she was able to remotely come close to 38 or 39.”
“We’ll get another chance next week at New Englands to hopefully set the school record (in the shot put),” he added. ‘She’s just shy of a foot away.”
The good news in the throwing department continued when nationally-ranked Lincoln High seniors Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy became two-time state champions by matching their RIIL weight titles they won during last indoor season with the hammer championships they captured last Saturday.
Toro, Leahy, and the rest of their classmates graduated from high school the previous night, but that didn’t affect them one bit in their march to their championships.
Two weeks ago, Toro slipped to number two in the national rankings in the 12-pound hammer when North Kingstown High senior Ethan Wordell took over the top spot with a throw of 231 feet, one inch.
But Toro handily defeated Wordell and the rest of the field in last Saturday’s state meet with a school-record throw of 229-3 that was more than nine feet better than Wordell, who ended up in second place.
“It was great, and my 229 on my last throw to clinch it was really nice” said Toro, who also finished second in the discus with a throw of 152-5. “I was a little tired from yesterday, but it was great to have a good day today, and it shows that the training and the lifting are going really well.”
Leahy also recently took a minor tumble in the national rankings. Woonsocket High sophomore Adelaide Caron jumped over her and into the sixth spot in the four-kilogram rankings with a throw of 167-6 that she aired two weeks ago at the Class A meet, but Leahy, who entered the meet in seventh, came back strong in last week’s meet.
Leahy delivered a winning throw of 167 feet that was just one inch off her PR, and it allowed her to outdistance Caron, the runner-up finisher, by more than 13 feet.
“I felt really good about today,” said Leahy, who also took seventh place in the discus with a throw of 107-9. “I have been working on getting into a better mindset for competing, and I think that I did really well today.”
Another state title in the throwing events was won by Cumberland senior Patrick Conserve in the boys’ shot put, as he brought home the gold with his throw of 49 feet, 11 1/4 inches that edged the second-place finisher, Middletown senior Jason Hayes, by only 1 3/4 inches. In fourth place with a throw of 47-6 1/2 was Conserve’s classmate, Joe Chesney.
Chesney, who ended the meet with 11 points and a third-place throw of 150-1 in the discus, helped Cumberland’s boys’ team end the meet with 47 points and in third place in the team standings, which was the Clippers’ best finish since their runner-up finish to Bishop Hendricken in the 1984 state meet.
Senior Cole McCue scored nine points by placing third in the 1,500 in a time of 4:05.16 and sixth in the 800 in 2:01.05.
The boys’ team also received fourth places from senior Ryan Bourke in the 400 (51.35 seconds) and Ian Trigo in the 110-meter hurdles (15.77 seconds) and junior William O’Shea in the 1,500 (4:06.68). Bourke recently set the school record in the 400 in 50.73 seconds.
Also placing in the top 10 of their events were junior Connor Magill in the 1,500 (8th place, 4:09.90), the 4x800 relay team of seniors Steven Zacaro and Sam Kucal, junior Owen Dennen, and freshman Jake Schonhoff (8th, 8:38.56), and the 4x400 relay team of senior Kyle Jolicoeur, junior Ben Roderick, Bourke, and Kucal (9th, 3:38.09).
Finishing 10th were junior Marco Sousa in the pole vault (10-6) and Roderick in the 800 (2:04.30).
The Lions also received a solid meet from junior Tyler Durang, who took fifth place in the discus (137-3) and seventh in the hammer (181-7).
Lincoln also saw junior Mitchell Murtha place fifth in the discus (136-8), the 4x800 relay team of seniors Nathan Evans and Oliver Fillion, junior Samuel Rodrigues, and freshman Conor Johnson take ninth place (8:43.87), and Toro add 10th places in the shot put (43-1 3/4) and javelin (131-4).
On the girls’ side, DeFusco added another highlight to the day by breaking a school record in the 3,000 with her third-place finish of 10:38.42. Carr took second place in the 3,000 (2:16.27); senior Brianna Landry placed fourth in the long jump (16-10 3/4), and junior Grace Bleyer added sixth places in the long (16-7 1/4) and triple (34-4 1/2) jumps.
Top-10 finishes were also supplied by the 4x400 relay squad of juniors Olivia Costa, Bleyer, Carr, and McCue (7th place, 4;19.17), Tuomisto in the 3,000 (7th, 10:42.12), Landry in the triple jump (8th, 34-1), and sophomore Payton Goulding in the shot put (9th, 32-3).
Several Cumberland and Lincoln athletes will be back in action on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the 76th annual New England Championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, and on Thursday at 4 p.m., both schools will send their top throwers to Conley Stadium for the New England Hammer Championships.
(Valley Breeze sports intern Nolan Rogalski also contributed to this story.)
