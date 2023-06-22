CUMBERLAND – Members of Cumberland High School’s Class of 2023 were encouraged at graduation to seek success only as it fits them, not to meet anyone else’s standard.
Some 350 graduates walked the pedestrian bridge and then the commencement stage at Tucker Field last Friday, June 16, celebrating with family and classmates. Graduation came a day after class members paraded through town to receive accolades from the community.
Susanna Henderson, student government president and salutatorian for the class, said each graduate will need to figure out for themselves what it means to “make it” in the next stage of life, and that is “not a one size fits all transaction, but rather a certain feeling we can only hope to find as we leap into what comes next.”
So many people have helped them to this point, she said, and success, whether that means landing a dream job or fixing a relationship, is now up to the students who move on.
“Here’s to making it someday, whatever that may mean to you,” she said.
From walking the icy footbridge on cold mornings to losing so much time to COVID, this class overcame challenges with so many people to help guide them, she said.
Henderson quoted from Hannah Montana: “I always knew this day would come, we’d be standing one by one, with our future in our hands, so many dreams, so many plans.”
She shared about friendships from early in school to adulthood. Some friendships will fizzle, she said, but others will turn into bridesmaids or groomsmen, neighbors grilling on their deck, or even new coworkers. If losing a friend or two is the worst that can happen, she said, why not keep making the effort.
Valedictorian Orion Le thanked his parents, grandmother, and teachers, and all those who helped make this class better. Much has changed in the past four years, with graduates enduring many things, including COVID derailing much of freshman and sophomore years, said Le. It is a testament to their determination that they were all there on this day, he said, calling for a round of applause.
In a world that moves fast, Le said, sometimes it’s good to step back and appreciate what you have, to reflect, to be proud of what you’ve accomplished. Possibilities are truly endless, he said, savor the relationships, the mundane and meaningful moments.
Social media can make it easy to feel overwhelmed, Le told his classmates, causing them to worry too much about what others think. Don’t let perceptions from others determine your course, he encouraged; be your best self, be unique and valued, celebrate victories, be motivated and learn from failures, and embrace your humanity and the ups and downs that come with it.
Le said their future is ahead of them like a blank book, so “let’s go write our next chapter,” and be contributors and bright lights in the community, society, and world.
It was Einstein who said “you never fail until you stop trying,” said Le. Don’t become complacent, because complacency is the biggest hindrance to progress, adopt a mindset of continuous learning and growth, and get out of your comfort zone. Have no regrets, he added, ask that person to dance, and know that failure is not something to dwell on but a learning experience and step on the path toward success.
Principal Adolfo Costa said students may have similar goals, but how they get there will be different. Each might see as much criticism as they experience adoration, he said, living their best lives will look different and be unique to their story.
Graduates will need to continue overcoming challenges, he said, so work for it by embracing strengths. Getting to the destination may require coming out of their comfort zone, he said. As CHS has lived by the motto of letting students chart their own course, he said, their choices and effort have led them to new opportunities, and they still have a lot to accomplish.
Costa quoted Michelle Obama.
“Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own,” he said, and he hopes they have many chapters, each with details of a unique experience.
He also offered the famous quote, repeated by many, of how one only lives once, but if they do it right, once is enough.
“Congratulations, I look forward to hearing how you have lived your best life,” said Costa.
Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos, attending in place of Gov. Dan McKee, said she’s attended several graduations, and everywhere she goes, she always finds a Cumberland connection. On behalf of the governor, who always encourages students to do their best, Matos said graduates are the only ones who will know if they’re giving their best. She gave a plug for the state, asking those who leave after high school to come back, as Rhode Island needs their talents and skills.
Mayor Jeff Mutter drew on local government workings to tell students to work with others. Four people at a Wednesday night council meeting might say your car is yellow, he said, and four votes are needed to get most things passed, while support from colleagues, listening to their ideas and finding areas of agreement, is needed to get important things done.
People will try to define these graduates and put them in a box, said Mutter, “but don’t let them.” Maintain access with those who think differently than you, he told them, and work with everyone. And, just because a majority got something done, “Doesn’t mean they got it right,” and their car is more likely than not a color other than yellow.
Too often, said the mayor, people give up when votes don’t go their way or blame or accuse the other side, but he encouraged students to never tire of looking inward, working to improve their argument, and trying to get it right even if it takes a while.
“Congratulations, make us proud, make yourselves proud, and be good,” he said.
School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, whose daughter graduated from CHS last year, said it’s amazing how much these students will change in the months ahead. Making it this far, including a walk they actually wanted to make across the bridge, is truly a cause for celebration, she said, and this class, the last impacted deeply by COVID, realized the importance of making moments special during their senior year.
This was a class that bonded, that produced state champions, record breakers, and much more, she said, and its future is really bright.
Looking back at these students’ progression from 1st-graders with toothless grins, to awkward middle school years, to the first time they could go to Coffee Connection on their own, she said she can’t believe how far they’ve come.
Mel Robbins said that the people one surrounds themselves with have the power to positively impact choices and habits, said Freedman, and she encouraged students to surround themselves with five types of people: The cheerleader, the motivator, the safe space, the challenger, and the coach.
Freedman urged graduates to think about the role they play in their friends’ lives, describing how her daughter’s friend came home for summer and talked about how thankful she was to be home in a safe place with close friends. She said she hopes Cumberland is always a safe place to come home to, and though it’s these students’ turn to fly, “we’ll be here when it’s time to rest your wings.”
The Clef Singers, under the direction of Amanda Santo, performed the national anthem for graduation. The CHS band, under the direction of Michael Feroce, performed “Rhythm of the Wind.”
It was a great ceremony for the class of 2023. Congratulations to all the students. What irritated me the must was how Mr. Costa cannot speak without reading off a piece of paper. His mumbling, mispronounced words, and stumbling through papers to speak is an embarrassment to the students, school, and community. This is not a onetime stage fright thing. Almost every event that he speaks at or email that is sent out by him has numerous grammatical errors. To set the example you must be the example. Please find someone else to speak at these events.
