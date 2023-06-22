CUMBERLAND – Members of Cumberland High School’s Class of 2023 were encouraged at graduation to seek success only as it fits them, not to meet anyone else’s standard.

Some 350 graduates walked the pedestrian bridge and then the commencement stage at Tucker Field last Friday, June 16, celebrating with family and classmates. Graduation came a day after class members paraded through town to receive accolades from the community.

It was a great ceremony for the class of 2023. Congratulations to all the students. What irritated me the must was how Mr. Costa cannot speak without reading off a piece of paper. His mumbling, mispronounced words, and stumbling through papers to speak is an embarrassment to the students, school, and community. This is not a onetime stage fright thing. Almost every event that he speaks at or email that is sent out by him has numerous grammatical errors. To set the example you must be the example. Please find someone else to speak at these events.

