CUMBERLAND – With faces projected on the house, ghosts hanging in the trees, and other villainous looking creatures, 148 Shirley Drive is more than a run-of-the-mill Halloween house this season.
Chris and Stella O’Leary began putting up Halloween decorations 15 years ago when they moved to 148 Shirley Drive. After seeing the positive feedback from neighbors, onlookers, trick-or-treaters, and their two daughters, Adrianna, 15, and Christina, 12, the decorations have just been escalating.
“It started out basically something for my daughters, and it grew from there and has been steadily growing,” O’Leary said. “It’s kind of a family affair. We all enjoy it, the neighbors seem to enjoy it, we get a lot of people slowing down in their cars, taking pictures, and families in the neighborhood seem to enjoy it.”
O’Leary said his two daughters are a big help with setting all of the decorations up, giving ideas on where they should be placed and what they want the vibe to be each year.
“Over the years we’ve gotten a variety of different decorations on clearance or at yard sales,” O’Leary said. “It’s been building over the years, some of the things I have I’ve had for about 15 years and some of the things get rotated year to year depending on how we want it to look.”
The decorations attract many trick-or-treaters from their neighborhood and surrounding areas. O’Leary said people will often post photos of their house on Facebook and many come by to take photos and pose with the props.
“It started out with some lights in a tree and has escalated as time goes on and we have what we have now today,” O’Leary said. “I am sure the electric company likes me during the month of October.”
While some of the decorations stay up all day, 148 Shirley Drive transforms after the sun sets.
“During Halloween we put on a fog machine and we have Halloween music playing on Halloween night, so it’s quite entertaining,” O’Leary said. “It’s a kick-off for the holidays.”
O’Leary said he and his family love the holiday season and decorating their home and yard to represent it. In addition to Halloween, they also put on a large Christmas display.
“We really enjoy it and especially with everything everyone has gone through the past few years people take time to just enjoy it,” O’Leary said. “We love the holidays, we love the fact that other people like seeing it too.”
