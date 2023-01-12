Boys & Girls Club poo

The pool at the Boys & Girls Club has been out of commission for many months.

CUMBERLAND – Local leaders have approved sending $350,000 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to help fund construction of a new pool at the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, replacing the current defunct pool.

A resolution unanimously approved by the council on Dec. 21 left the door open to using some of the funds to improve the club’s outdoor recreation area, but the bulk will go to the pool.

