CUMBERLAND – Local leaders have approved sending $350,000 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to help fund construction of a new pool at the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, replacing the current defunct pool.
A resolution unanimously approved by the council on Dec. 21 left the door open to using some of the funds to improve the club’s outdoor recreation area, but the bulk will go to the pool.
Mayor Jeff Mutter explained to the council that part of the club’s mission since its inception has been to provide access to a life skill they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.
“These programs primarily benefit children who would not otherwise have access to water,” states the resolution.
The BGCNRI is located in Berkeley Village, where a large number of low-income households are managed by Valley Affordable Housing. More than 100 children under age 18 live in the immediate neighborhood, all of whom are provided with free annual memberships to the club.
Yearly, the BGCNRI supports 3,200 children and families through its programming, and in 2021, served 1,700 people who live in Cumberland through programs including athletics, licensed childcare, and summer programs.
By repairing the indoor pool, which has been inoperable for a year, the town would be enabling the club to begin providing its valuable life-saving swim safety program again, states the resolution. This is a continuation of a longstanding relationship with the club, said Mutter.
Club CEO Gary Rebello said he was a member of the club as a child, and it’s where he learned to swim. The club serves as a place where so many in the community, as well as their children and grandchildren, learned to swim.
According to Rebello, the troubles with the pool started when the motor started to go a year and a half ago. That was a $20,000 repair, and by the time they were approved by the state to reopen, the filter also went, which added up to a couple hundred thousand dollars to repair. When they emptied the pool, he said, they noticed a crack.
Once enough funds are secured, said Rebello, they would be replacing the larger pool with one about half the size, making it a learning pool where the entire thing is the low end and a depth of no more than five feet. Ninety percent of the time, lessons are in the low end, he said, and the days of the diving board have really passed.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked how much the pool will cost, and Rebello said just the pool will cost nearly $700,000 and the whole project will be $800,000.
Their insurance contract covered mechanical, he said, and after going back and forth for months, they received nearly $160,000 in insurance to put toward the project. They’re also looking to acquire other funds, he said.
Rebello said the Fire Department wasn’t able to use their pool for training this year.
The club passed the short window for a commercial pool company to get the work done this February, and the next date offered is next February, said Rebello. They’re trying to get the work done sooner, he said. Once work does commence, it should last a couple of months.
