CUMBERLAND – Cumberland’s welcome signs, installed six years ago, have aged quickly, and as a result are now being retrofitted with “new” signs attached to the old surface.
Highway Supt. Jim Pereira said the new signs were actually acquired for free, as they were in stock at a Central Falls sign company, Dion Sign, that went out of business. Oddly enough, he said, the signs came with designs and “Welcome to Cumberland” already on them, and his best guess is that they were planned as some past sign upgrade initiative. The only thing they needed to do, said Pereira, was remove the bottom of the signs where there were some company names included.
Pereira said they plan to repaint the posts for the redone signs when the weather gets warmer.
He said staff also plans to leave a space to place the mayor’s name in a detached way at the bottom of the sign, allowing it to be removed if he doesn’t run again. Told by The Breeze that Mayor Jeff Mutter isn’t big on having his name added to the signs, he said there are those in Town Hall who would like to see it added.
The replacement of welcome signs is part of a wider effort to upgrade the town’s sign-scape and present a better face to those coming in.
Pereira said the Highway Department has been making good use of the new sign-making machine it purchased last year, allowing them to replace their outdated method of creating stickers and instead cut new signs.
A large part of the effort on signs is to replace street signs as they disappear or deteriorate. New signs have started going up, and they feature both upper and lowercase reflective letters, in keeping with new state and national standards.
Pereira said they talked about seeking a grant to install larger street signs similar to Lincoln’s, but ended up going this route instead.
“At least these are easier to read,” he said.
Mutter said the larger effort at sign replacement includes all kinds of signs, including street safety signs. The design of the welcome signs is very similar to what was previously in place, he said, and the hope is to create a better welcome at town borders.
A total of 24 welcome signs went up in early 2017 under former Mayor Bill Murray, paid for through a portion of a $10,000 Champlin Foundation grant. Murray said at the time that the more prominent signs were long overdue when comparing Cumberland to surrounding communities.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens, who was behind the “Discover Beautiful Rhode Island” signs at the state’s borders as part of his former state job, was also responsible for the design of the Cumberland signs six years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.