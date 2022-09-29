CUMBERLAND – A new agreement with an outside company to manage a fresh, grant-funded tree-planting effort in Cumberland will eventually lead to that company managing on-call tree warden services for the town on an hourly basis.

The Cumberland Town Council, on Sept. 21, approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeffrey Mutter to enter an agreement with Davey Resource Group in an amount not to exceed $63,000 over three years for tree planting and management consulting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.