CUMBERLAND – A new agreement with an outside company to manage a fresh, grant-funded tree-planting effort in Cumberland will eventually lead to that company managing on-call tree warden services for the town on an hourly basis.
The Cumberland Town Council, on Sept. 21, approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeffrey Mutter to enter an agreement with Davey Resource Group in an amount not to exceed $63,000 over three years for tree planting and management consulting.
Councilors Peter Bradley and Tim Magill voted no, making it a 5-2 vote in favor.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens explained that the town received two grants related to planting trees, one a $250,000 Municipal Resiliency Program grant from the R.I. Infrastructure Bank to plant an undefined number of trees and bushes adjacent to town roadways in Valley Falls and Lonsdale over the next three years. The town’s match of that grant is $63,000, or $21,000 per year, to pay for a tree planting and management consultant to design planting plans and other specifications to be included in a request for proposals from companies looking to do the work and provide technical supervision of the plantings.
Davey Resource Group was selected through a multi-part process as the best of four proposals, said Stevens. He told the council it’s amazing to him to see what is essentially an economic development organization seek climate change as such an important issue related to economic development.
As part of the plan to plant hundreds of new trees in the area, Cumberland is also receiving U.S. Forest Service grant funding as part of a wider plan to distribute trees more equitably throughout the town and lower temperatures in neighborhoods where there is an existing lack of tree cover. That cooperative grant is in partnership with Providence, Central Falls and Woonsocket, in partnership with Clark University and the Blackstone Watershed Council, and Cumberland will get 200 trees as part of that effort.
Trees must be planted by the end of 2023, so Stevens said the plan is to move quickly to hit the spring and fall planting seasons next year. The plan is to get orders in early due to the high demand for trees.
With the $250,000 resiliency grant, Davey Resource Group will take 26 sites identified through the grant proposal, vet them, do site inspections, determine whether they’re within the town’s right of way and that soils are good and can sustain plantings over a long period of time, and work with a landscape architect on designing plantings. One of the 26 spots is Broad Street and its 16 empty tree wells left by RIDOT for the town to fill.
Stevens noted the beautification opportunity that’s here in addition to the environmental benefits, noting spots where hedgerows will improve the look of existing properties, such as the Pick-n-Pull lot on Macondray Street.
“Every site’s going to be a little different,” said Stevens.
Part of the obligation is to notify abutters and provide them with an opportunity for input, he said. By having Davey Resource Group manage both projects, said Stevens, it’s a “generous two-fer” that benefits the town.”
Stevens said the town has heard the council loud and clear on the need for a tree warden, and the administration felt this was a perfect opportunity to do so.
The plan is to have Davey be the town’s functioning tree warden after the grant work is done, with officials coming back to the council with what they think is an appropriate budget to spend on hourly on-call work, which would include making a determination on the viability of trees in public spaces. The council will see another resolution at its next meeting essentially formalizing the agreement.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu voiced her support for the plan, saying it’s wonderful that it can help the environment and target stormwater issues at a time when there’s great urgency on climate-related matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.