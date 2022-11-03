CUMBERLAND – Nearly $1 million worth of improvements later, the Cumberland Senior Center is a facility to be proud of, members and officials declared during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and appreciation brunch on Oct. 26.
The renovations were made possible in large part due to two Community Development Block Grants. Last Wednesday’s event was intended to be a way to say thank you to all the people who worked on the project for the last few years and to the seniors who granted their patience and grace throughout the project, said Sarah King of Mayor Jeff Mutter’s office.
The town also had the new senior van on display, which recently had a wrap designed and installed by Impact Custom Apparel.
Mutter thanked all of the Senior Center staff, including Mike Crawley, Karen Kane, Debi Coia, Brian Hart, Andrea Azevedo, and former staff member Tyler Kinch for their efforts to provide robust programming and activities. He thanked grant writer Lisa Andoscia for her efforts in securing grant funding for the center, even when everyone, including him, doubted whether it was possible. He also thanked the Highway Department for their efforts in doing much of the initial work prior to the grant funding.
The Senior Center was built in 1940 as an agricultural outbuilding. In 1991, it was converted to a needed community senior center. Today, the Senior Center serves more than 1,000 senior members and has been designated as a focal point on aging by the Rhode Island Department of Elderly Affairs.
During Mutter’s tenure, CDBG funding of $800,000 has been secured, for extensive interior and exterior renovations. The Rhode Island Foundation has also donated funding to restore the gazebo on the grounds and the granite signage at the entranceway of the Monastery.
Crawley last week thanked all the seniors for their patience and Mutter for his support in advancing the project. He also pulled out a note he had from the first time he met with a group of seniors, including Kathy O’Neill, Judy Curren, Judy Mellor, Dr. Roland Landry, Dottie St. Jean, Carmen Santos, and Jane Erskin, and former Mayor Bill Murray, about modernizing the center. Mike thanked the representatives from Nationwide Construction and Union Studios for seeing the project through, and also thanked Glenn Modica from the Planning Department for his administrative efforts.
Congressman David Cicilline and Mutter then presented citations to the Building Committee for all of its work to advance the project. The Building Committee included Crawley, Christopher Recasino, Sara Brelsford, Manuel Coelho Da Graca, and Roland Gauvin. Mutter also thanked Andoscia for being first person to recommend seeking CDBG funding for the center.
Rep. Mia Ackerman spoke of her time as the senior liaison when she served on the Town Council, recalling the fun she had at various events. She also highlighted her recent votes in the legislature to increase funding to such centers.
Sen. Jack Reed discussed his efforts, as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, to allocate funding for all federal agencies and programs each year including for CDBG funding. He thanked the mayor and staff for all their efforts to create a revitalized center.
Congressman David Cicilline said Reed undersold himself, saying that Reed uses his position on Senate Appropriations to make sure Rhode Island always gets its fair share. He also highlighted federal efforts to ensure seniors are able to retire comfortably.
Cicilline also offered to sign up as a member of the center to help hit the next milestone/record for number of members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.