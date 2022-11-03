CUMBERLAND – Nearly $1 million worth of improvements later, the Cumberland Senior Center is a facility to be proud of, members and officials declared during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and appreciation brunch on Oct. 26.

The renovations were made possible in large part due to two Community Development Block Grants. Last Wednesday’s event was intended to be a way to say thank you to all the people who worked on the project for the last few years and to the seniors who granted their patience and grace throughout the project, said Sarah King of Mayor Jeff Mutter’s office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.