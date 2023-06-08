CUMBERLAND – Cumberland House of Pizza wasn’t your traditional multi-generation family business, passed down from parents to children and then grandchildren.
In 1968, the Lambrou family traveled to the U.S. from their native Greece with only the clothes they were wearing and a few suitcases. Paul and Stephanie Lambrou worked alongside their five sons in the business, and grandchildren would later join in.
Weekends were impossible for taking a day off, so Mondays became their day of rest, but the restaurant would often host a family birthday party or other gathering on those days. There was even a wedding held on a Monday.
The five children in the original family business affectionately known as C.H.O.P.S. are Steve, Charlie, Tina, Ted, and Frederica, along with Frederica’s husband Cristos Dougias. The restaurant has provided jobs for many of their children, including Ted’s five and Steve’s two.
The family came from the humblest of beginnings, said the siblings, a two-room home with dirt floors in a small village in Greece, but were able to achieve the American dream the right way. Almost all still live in Cumberland and near each other, and somehow still get along most of the time.
The family said they couldn’t be more thankful for the generations of local families who have supported them and the other businesses in the plaza they own at 2360 Mendon Road, including The Keep, Eggs Up, and Coffee Connection, among others.
One key to longevity has centered on only making tweaks to good recipes, sticking to the favorites that customers keep coming back to and that have led to multiple awards for best grinder and best pizza. They got a lot of customer feedback at the beginning and got a lot of help from their uncle, owner of Wrentham House of Pizza.
Back then, said Ted Lambrou, restaurant owners could make mistakes as they started out and still be OK. A customer might come up and ask what happened to the meatballs that week, and they would work to fix the issue, but today restaurant owners face being blasted online for even the smallest issue.
Despite the increased challenges, the family says they hope to be in business for another 50 years, continuing it as a family-run pizza place that stays closely connected to its community.
The next generation, including grandchildren and cousins Kayla McCarthy and Paul Lambrou, are now in the mix. It was McCarthy who went above and beyond to get C.H.O.P.S. through the pandemic, said Ted, working with the Rhode Island Department of Health to make all required changes to operations.
McCarthy said they made the mistake of thinking the pandemic would be short-lived, but after six weeks of being closed, they realized that wasn’t their reality. She said they were fortunate to already have a strong takeout business accounting for 70 percent of their business, so it made the transition to COVID protocols easier, but the bar stayed closed for a year and a half.
Steve Lambrou said businesses such as C.H.O.P.S. go through phases similar to the stock market, with highs and lows depending on numerous factors such as having a good crew and good health. The restaurant is currently on a strong trend, continuing to do a great business despite never offering home delivery service.
C.H.O.P.S. has expanded over time, now taking up three full spaces in the plaza. During the 1980s, the shop doubled in size from seven tables to a spacious casual dining restaurant.
“The full service counter is a place where customers and staff can exchange witty banter and the latest on town happenings,” states its website.
In the late 1990s, the restaurant underwent its most dramatic expansion with the addition of the full-service bar and dining area, affectionately known as Chop’s Pub.
Some of the favorite menu items continue to be the house pizza and veggie pizza, as well as the Italian grinder, chicken Parmesan, and meatball grinders. Not much has shaken up the menu over the years, said McCarthy, but she recalls how they added their buffalo chicken grinder when that craze hit.
Family members said it’s never been an option to stay mad at each other. If something happens between them, they said, it’s back to work the next day.
McCarthy said they’re in the early steps of planning a celebration this summer to welcome their customers and celebrate the success of the past 50 years. More details will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.