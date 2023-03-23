The property

A map shows the 84-acre property the Cumberland Land Trust is acquiring off Tower Hill Road.

CUMBERLAND – All the way up winding Tower Hill Road, near the highest point in town, is a property most residents have likely never seen, but that bears special significance in both local and national history.

Town Council members last week unanimously agreed to contribute $175,000 in open space funds toward the purchase of the 84-acre property off Tower Hill Road, which is thought to have at one time seen George Washington, Marquis de Lafayette, and Thomas Jefferson pass through it, according to members of the Cumberland Land Trust.

