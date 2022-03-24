CUMBERLAND – Town code inspectors have issued a condemnation order for the Bud Building on Nate Whipple Highway after they say developer Jim McKee and his Terrapin Properties did renovation work there without permits.
A notice on the door of the property states that no one is allowed in without prior authorization of Building Official Brad Ward. Ward and Fire Chief Nick Anderson have declared an unsafe condition and ordered that all occupancy must cease.
Town tax records show that Terrapin Properties purchased the 8.3-acre McLaughlin & Moran property, including its assortment of buildings, for $1.8 million from Four Horsemen Realty in 2018.
The McLaughlin & Moran Budweiser distributor was founded in 1934 in the “Bud Building,” the property structure nearest Nate Whipple Highway. A newer building on the property is called “The Mich Building.”
According to a March 8 notice posted on the door, Ward and his staff became aware that extensive reconstruction work had been performed on the interior of the property, including:
• Installation of a new residential living unit on the second floor of an area previously used as office space;
• Relocation of a stairway to access the new living unit;
• Structural changes to the roofline;
• New sheetrock throughout;
• And a bathroom installation for a proposed glass works business.
A building permit was issued two days before Christmas in 2020, but the scope of work was limited to “gut interior of front of Bud Building,” and the developer was told in that written approval that a restoration would require a new building permit.
The reconstruction work performed without a permit is in violation of the law, writes Ward, as is using the space until a certificate of occupancy is issued. He ordered all items to be removed from the building by March 8, at which point access to the building would need to be coordinated through the town.
Failure to comply with Ward’s order will result in further enforcement action, he said. A knowing and willful violation of building code is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $500, or both, for each violation. Each day the violation continues constitutes a separate offense. If McKee doesn’t take steps to address the violation, the town may file suit seeking penalties.
Ward told The Breeze this week that McKee has to file for the correct building permits and have the proper professionals stamp them. Designers need to sign off that work was done to code, he said.
Asked how often developers do work without permits, Ward said “typically everybody” gets permits ahead of time.
Beau Akers, attorney for Terrapin in the matter, could not immediately be reached for comment on the matter this week.
McKee is widely seen by town officials as the least compliant of local developers, with frequent issues related to his projects. They previously criticized him for having acres of trees taken down for a development near the Diamond Hill Reservoir without first getting sign-off from the town. Residents of homes he’s built over decades have complained of numerous instances where portions of homes or yards were left incomplete.
Jonathan Stevens, planning and community development director in Cumberland, when he recommended approving a master plan for the property in 2017, called the “eclectic mishmash” of commercial and residential buildings on Nate Whipple Highway “a building code enforcement nightmare.”
The Conway family purchased the old McLaughlin & Moran property back in 1997. Conway Tours would remain in the complex until it shut down in 2020 after 94 years in business.
The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is also a former tenant.
The Conways had owned a portion of the property since 1970. John McLaughlin developed the rest.
Eugene Conway was good friends with John McLaughlin and John Moran, founders of McLaughlin & Moran, the exclusive Budweiser beer distributor in Rhode Island.
In 1979, the Moran family bought out the beer distributorship from John McLaughlin.
McLaughlin, known locally as “the Mayor of Cumberland Hill” as a major player in town politics, died in 1997. The Cumberland Hill School, on what was originally his family’s land, was renamed the John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill School.
Stevens said on Tuesday that the town recently received a request from the developer seeking to reinstate a previously-approved but lapsed master plan for the property, which calls for mixed-use residential, with some buildings containing one unit of commercial space with several apartments in the same building.
Why does the town still let this person continue to build . Seems like everything he does has a issue . Look at that mess behind the reservoir houses are even finished and people moving in .
Because in the State of RI it's all about the money!!
